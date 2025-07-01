A new chapter begins: the all-new Mazda CX-5 premieres on 10 July 2025

Sharper design that evolves the CX-5’s distinctive character – paired with a more spacious, uncluttered cabin

Advanced, human-centric technology and safety systems for confident, connected driving in every life scenario

A more engaging, intuitive drive – with refined control and a smoother response

Leverkusen, 1 July 2025. On Thursday the 10th of July 2025 at 10:00 am CEST, Mazda will unveil the all-new Mazda CX-5 – opening a new chapter for one of its most popular models. Designed to fit a wide range of lifestyles, this third-generation CX-5 delivers even more of what matters most – offering a more confident design, enhanced comfort, and greater everyday usability – all while staying true to the joy of driving that defines every Mazda.