Redhills, the charity behind Durham’s historic Miners Hall, has unveiled its plans for family-friendly activities at this year’s Durham Miners Gala which will take place on July 8th.

Compared by the brilliant Alfie Joey, poetry readings and live entertainment will be happening on the stage ahead of the Gala speeches. Many other exciting activities are planned on the field throughout the day.

Folk scene legends Bill Elliott and Kevin Youldon will be welcomed to the Gala Stage to kick off the stage performances on the day.

Followed by Poet and illustrator Lizzie Lovejoy, who has been working with young people from Sacriston Youth Project to write new poems inspired by the Gala and Durham’s incredible mining heritage. Lizzie has also created a unique animation to be premiered on the big screen at the side of the stage.

Using original posters, leaflets and stickers from the Redhills archive, artist Theresa Easton will offer drop-in art workshops.

The Woodshed Workshop will showcase the conservation and repair work they are carrying out on the historic furniture from Redhills and offer people the chance to try their hand at woodcraft.

Jack Drum’s Nordestino’s will be welcomed back to the Gala for the second time after brilliant feedback from their 2022 performances. This time the brilliant Youthsayers and Oi Musica join them to provide a brass compliment to their repertoire.

Working with East Durham Creates, a craftivist collective from East Durham has been working with artists Sarah Li and Lady Kitt to create recipes, not for food, but for things, they would like to change or see more of in the world. As part of this year’s gala, you’re invited to make your own recipes for the change you want to see in the world.

Redhills Youth Brass Band is honoured to join Fishburn Band by playing Gresford at the opening of the Miners Gala speeches. This long-standing tradition commemorates all of those we have lost and cannot be with us on Gala Day.

To keep up to date with all of the family-friendly activities at this year’s Durham Gala, including the timings of events closer to the day, please visit https://redhillsdurham.org/family-friendly-activities-at-durham-miners-gala-2023/

Redhills was established in 2021 to be stewards of Durham Miners Hall, the historical home of the Durham Miners Association and home of Durham Miners Gala. This year will be 137th Durham Miners Gala, which is he world’s greatest celebration of community, international solidarity, and working class culture. It is a unique and inspiring spectacle. The first gala was held in 1871 in Wharton Park.

More than 200,000 people pack the streets of Durham to enjoy the sights and sounds of The Big Meeting.

People from across County Durham, the country, and further afield, assemble in the city centre from early morning.

