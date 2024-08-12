Family Fun in the North East of England: August Activities for Kids

August is a wonderful time to explore the North East of England with your family. The region offers a rich blend of history, culture, and natural beauty, making it an ideal destination for families looking for both educational and fun experiences. Whether you’re locals or visiting from elsewhere, here are some top activities and destinations that will keep kids entertained throughout the month.

1. Alnwick Castle and Gardens

Located in Northumberland, Alnwick Castle is one of the most iconic castles in the UK, famously known as a filming location for the Harry Potter movies. Beyond its cinematic fame, the castle offers a range of activities that will enchant children of all ages. From broomstick training sessions to exploring the magical Poison Garden, there’s plenty to see and do. The adjoining Alnwick Garden, with its fountains, maze, and the incredible Treehouse Restaurant, provides a perfect day out for families.

2. Beamish Museum

For a trip back in time, Beamish Museum in County Durham is a must-visit. This open-air museum recreates life in the North East during the 1820s, 1900s, and 1940s. Children can experience history firsthand by riding on trams, visiting a traditional sweet shop, and exploring a 1940s farm. Throughout August, the museum hosts special events that engage young visitors, making history both fun and educational.

3. Tynemouth Longsands Beach

Nothing says summer like a day at the beach, and Tynemouth Longsands is one of the finest in the North East. This expansive sandy beach is perfect for building sandcastles, exploring rock pools, and even trying out surfing. With plenty of cafes nearby, it’s easy to make a full day of your visit. The beach is family-friendly and well-maintained, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

4. Durham Cathedral and Riverside Walk

For a blend of culture and nature, a visit to Durham is highly recommended. Start with a tour of Durham Cathedral, one of the finest examples of Norman architecture in the UK. After exploring the cathedral, take a leisurely walk along the River Wear, where you can enjoy a picnic in one of the scenic riverside parks. The combination of history, stunning architecture, and natural beauty makes Durham a great destination for a family day out.

5. Adventure Valley

Just outside of Durham, Adventure Valley is a family adventure park that promises a day full of excitement. With a range of outdoor play areas, tractor rides, and animal interactions, there’s something for every child to enjoy. The park also offers themed events throughout August, from magic shows to treasure hunts, ensuring there’s always something new to experience.

6. Northumberland National Park

For families who love the great outdoors, Northumberland National Park offers endless opportunities for exploration. The park is home to some of the most breathtaking scenery in the UK, with miles of walking trails suitable for all ages. You can also explore sections of Hadrian’s Wall, one of the most significant historical landmarks in Britain. During the summer, the park hosts family-friendly activities, including ranger-led nature walks and star-gazing sessions at the Dark Sky Observatory.

7. The Great North Museum: Hancock

Located in Newcastle upon Tyne, the Great North Museum: Hancock is a treasure trove of natural history and ancient civilizations. With exhibits ranging from dinosaurs to ancient Egypt, the museum is designed to engage young minds. The museum’s planetarium is a highlight, offering immersive shows that transport visitors to the far reaches of the galaxy. Throughout August, the museum runs a variety of workshops and hands-on activities specifically for children.

8. Whitehouse Farm Centre

For a more hands-on animal experience, Whitehouse Farm Centre in Morpeth, Northumberland, is a fantastic choice. Children can feed and interact with farm animals, take tractor rides, and enjoy indoor and outdoor play areas. The farm regularly hosts special events, such as falconry displays and reptile encounters, adding extra excitement to your visit.

9. Cragside House and Gardens

Cragside House, near Rothbury in Northumberland, is a historic house with a unique claim to fame as the first in the world to be powered by hydroelectricity. The house itself is full of fascinating inventions, and the surrounding gardens are equally impressive, featuring a labyrinth of paths, bridges, and streams. Kids will love exploring the grounds, discovering the play areas, and perhaps even getting lost in the gardens.

10. Saltburn Cliff Tramway and Beach

For a traditional seaside day out, head to Saltburn-by-the-Sea in North Yorkshire. The historic Saltburn Cliff Tramway takes you from the town down to the beach, where you can enjoy a day of sand, sea, and fun. The Victorian pier is perfect for a stroll, and there are plenty of opportunities for fish and chips, ice cream, and arcade games, offering a classic British seaside experience.

11. Kielder Water and Forest Park

Kielder Water and Forest Park, located in Northumberland, is the ideal destination for families who enjoy outdoor activities. The park offers everything from cycling and walking to water sports and wildlife watching. The Lakeside Way, a 26-mile trail around Kielder Water, is perfect for family bike rides, and the park’s sculpture trail adds an element of discovery. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the Kielder Birds of Prey Centre, where kids can get up close with owls, eagles, and other raptors.

12. Lightwater Valley Theme Park

If your kids are thrill-seekers, Lightwater Valley Theme Park in Ripon, North Yorkshire, is the place to be. The park offers a variety of rides suitable for all ages, from gentle carousels to more exhilarating roller coasters. During the summer, the park often features special shows and character meet-and-greets, adding to the excitement of the day.

13. Discovery Museum

Another gem in Newcastle upon Tyne is the Discovery Museum, which focuses on science and local history. The museum’s interactive exhibits make learning fun for children, covering topics from the industrial revolution to space exploration. August often sees the museum hosting additional activities and workshops designed to engage young visitors and encourage hands-on learning.

14. Explore the Castles of the North East

The North East is dotted with impressive castles, each with its own unique history and character. Whether it’s the imposing Bamburgh Castle perched on a rocky outcrop overlooking the sea, the picturesque ruins of Warkworth Castle, or the atmospheric Lindisfarne Castle on Holy Island, these historic sites offer a great day out. Kids will love exploring the nooks and crannies of these ancient fortresses, learning about knights, battles, and legends.

15. Attend Local Festivals and Events

August is festival season in the North East, with many towns and cities hosting events that are perfect for families. From food festivals and craft fairs to outdoor theatre performances and music festivals, there’s always something happening. Be sure to check local listings for family-friendly events during your visit.

Conclusion

The North East of England is brimming with family-friendly activities and attractions that make it an ideal destination for a summer holiday. From exploring historic castles to enjoying outdoor adventures and cultural experiences, there’s something to suit every family’s interests. So, pack your bags, gather the kids, and get ready to create some unforgettable memories this August in the North East!