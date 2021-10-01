The UK’s Largest Pyromusical returns with a bang this year after a sell-out show in 2019.

Cancelled last year due to the Covid and pandemic, 11Arches presents the magical, multi-sensory event on Saturday, November 6.

Prepare to take your seat for the UK’s largest seated Pyromusical, enjoy an evening of first class family entertainment, after a year of restricted travel, we will take you “Around the World” with a 25-minute firework display set to musical favourites.

Set in a 7.5-acre stage and lighting up the night skies above Bishop Auckland, it promises to be another evening of memorable family entertainment.

Although there is a large capacity of 8,000, seating will be sold and allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis, so visitors are urged to buy now to secure a seat for the UK’s largest seated Pyromusical.

Anne-Isabelle Daulon, Founder and CEO, said: “We are looking forward to seeing so many happy visitors to this year’s Pyromusical, following on from the success of the sell-out shows in 2018 and 2019.

“It is a lovely event for all the family to enjoy, with popular music, comfortable seats and delicious food before the show. The fireworks will wow everyone watching and the atmosphere in previous events has been incredible.”

The 25-minute display is produced by the pyrotechnics team renowned for their epic displays set to original music scores at 11Arches, which proudly presents Kynren annually in the summer.

Gates open at 4pm for the November show, when locally sourced food and drinks will be available from the Food Court. The performance starts promptly at 7pm. Ticket prices are £10 for adults and £5 for children aged 17 and under.

As we continue to navigate government guidance which may impact on the operational running of the event, we advise that customers check the website prior to their trip to ensure they have the most up-to-date information ahead of their visit.

This includes checking safety measures which may be implemented for your protection, for the protection of your fellow visitors and for the protection of our staff and volunteers.

A shuttle bus service will be available from Bishop Auckland bus station, priced at £2 per person. Visit www.11arches.com/tickets/pyromusical for more information.