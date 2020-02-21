Catterick’s 2019/20 National Hunt season comes to an end on Wednesday 4 March when the course will stage its inaugural Countryside Ladies’ Day.

Amid the action packed seven race card, racegoers will be invited to take part in fashion competitions on the day including Best Dressed Lady and Best Accessory.

It will be the first time the course has crowned a Best Dressed Lady for the Jumps and judges will be looking for Countryside inspired outfits! The competition has been kindly sponsored by La Fille Rouge and Catterick’s first Jumps Season Best Dressed Lady will win a bespoke made-to-measure cape and skirt from La Fille Rouge, worth approx. £300.

Based on a farm near Northallerton, Yvonne Scales at La Fille Rouge makes bespoke and unique clothing, using 100% wool tweed from a Yorkshire based mill.

Yvonne said: “I’m excited to be a part of Catterick’s first National Hunt season Best Dressed Lady competition. Country fashion offers so much variety and I’m looking forward to seeing the different styles – although choosing a winner between them could be difficult!”

In addition to the Best Dressed Lady competition, Millbry Hill are offering a prize for the best accessory on the day, so whether you’ve got a favourite fedora, gorgeous gloves or beautiful boots make sure you wear them to Catterick Races on Wednesday 4 March for a chance to win a Grays Alice Leather Snaffle Detail Bag and £20 Millbry Hill voucher!

Catterick’s Champion Owner, Trainer and Jockey for the 2019/20 season will also be crowned on the day. The Champion Owner and Trainer Series has been kindly sponsored by The Black Bull Inn and both winners will receive a voucher for a two-course meal at The Black Bull Inn, located just 5 miles from the course in Moulton.

With 6 winners so far, Conor O’Farrell is currently leading this year’s Millbry Hill Champion Jockey Series and could be headed towards being Catterick’s Champion jockey for the second year in a row.

Millbry Hill have also supported the jockeys this season through a new the Ride of the Meeting award. This will culminate with a grand prize for the Ride of Season in which the public will be given the opportunity to vote on social media for their favourite Ride of the Meeting.

Emma Binnian, Sales & Marketing Manager at Catterick Races said: “The Ride of the Meeting Series has been a great new initiative from Millbry Hill and we’re looking forward to seeing who the racegoers choose as our first Ride of the Season winner!”

The racing action on the day starts at 2.20pm, with the feature race, The Millbry Hill Handicap Steeple Chase at 3.50pm. The last race on the card is scheduled for 5.25pm.

A free shuttle bus will run from Richmond Market Place to bring racegoers to the racecourse approximately 1 hour prior to the first race and will return after the last.

Tickets will be available to purchase at the gates on the day, while advanced and group booking discounts are available online at www.catterickbridge.co.uk. Accompanied under 18’s are admitted free of charge.