NORTH EAST SCARE ATTRACTION SCOOPS NATIONAL AWARD…

THE NORTH EAST’S annual scare fest is officially the best in the country – after scooping a major award.

Psycho Path – which runs each October at Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield – was crowned Best UK Scream Park Event at the annual Scare Awards held at Thorpe Park in Surrey on Tuesday (16 May).

The awards are part of ScareCON, the country’s biggest convention for people involved in the industry and Psycho Path beat off competition from across the UK to take the major prize.

This follows in the footsteps of last year’s event, where Psycho Path was named the Rising Star of the Year.

Christiano Crawford, one of the directors and creators of Psycho Path, is thrilled that the fast-growing attraction has received national recognition.

“We were up against the biggest scream parks from all over the United Kingdom, so it’s amazing that Psycho Path has reigned supreme,” he said.

“We know that ScareCON visit more than 300 Halloween events before deciding on the winner so it is a huge honour to take the top award.

“Since we first launched the event in 2018 it has grown into something of a monster and after the pitfalls of Covid, we vowed to come back bigger and better and with a whole host of new attractions.

“In 2022 we added more scares and increased the size of the site and we’re looking forward to unveiling even more new thrills this year.

“To get the official nod that we are the best in the UK is a dream come true.”

Tickets for this year’s Psycho Path – which opens on Friday 29 September and then runs every Friday and Saturday until Sunday 29 October, with two additional events on Monday 30 October and Tuesday 31 October.

Among the new attractions this year are Dolls House and The Hunt, which will join favourites including iScream, Psycho City, Thunder Dome, Isolation and Cutthroat Island.

Tickets can be booked via the website at www.psycho-path.co.uk

Please follow and like us: