North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Awards Entertainment

NORTH EAST SCARE ATTRACTION SCOOPS NATIONAL AWARD…

ByDave Stopher

Jun 8, 2023

THE NORTH EAST’S annual scare fest is officially the best in the country – after scooping a major award.

Psycho Path – which runs each October at Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield – was crowned Best UK Scream Park Event at the annual Scare Awards held at Thorpe Park in Surrey on Tuesday (16 May).

The awards are part of ScareCON, the country’s biggest convention for people involved in the industry and Psycho Path beat off competition from across the UK to take the major prize.

This follows in the footsteps of last year’s event, where Psycho Path was named the Rising Star of the Year.

Christiano Crawford, one of the directors and creators of Psycho Path, is thrilled that the fast-growing attraction has received national recognition.

“We were up against the biggest scream parks from all over the United Kingdom, so it’s amazing that Psycho Path has reigned supreme,” he said.

“We know that ScareCON visit more than 300 Halloween events before deciding on the winner so it is a huge honour to take the top award.

“Since we first launched the event in 2018 it has grown into something of a monster and after the pitfalls of Covid, we vowed to come back bigger and better and with a whole host of new attractions.

“In 2022 we added more scares and increased the size of the site and we’re looking forward to unveiling even more new thrills this year.

“To get the official nod that we are the best in the UK is a dream come true.”

Tickets for this year’s Psycho Path – which opens on Friday 29 September and then runs every Friday and Saturday until Sunday 29 October, with two additional events on Monday 30 October and Tuesday 31 October.

Among the new attractions this year are Dolls House and The Hunt, which will join favourites including iScream, Psycho City, Thunder Dome, Isolation and Cutthroat Island.

Tickets can be booked via the website at www.psycho-path.co.uk

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

By Dave Stopher

Related Post

Entertainment North East News

TAKE THAT! SUNDERLAND FESTIVAL IS BACK FOR FOOD…

Jun 8, 2023 Dave Stopher
Entertainment

BRASS BANDS RETURN TO THE AMPHITHEATRE THIS SUMMER

Jun 8, 2023 Dave Stopher
Entertainment

SUNDERLAND PREPARES FOR EUROVISION PARTY…

Jun 6, 2023 Dave Stopher

You missed

Employment Law & Finance

BURNETTS SOLICITORS APPOINTS NEW HEAD OF FAST GROWING BANKING TEAM`

Jun 8, 2023 Dave Stopher
Business Employment

NEW LAWYER SAYS “I DO” TO SUNDERLAND SOLICITORS…

Jun 8, 2023 Dave Stopher
Gaming

The Evolution of Competitive Gaming Has Made the Industry More Competitive

Jun 8, 2023 admin
Awards Entertainment

NORTH EAST SCARE ATTRACTION SCOOPS NATIONAL AWARD…

Jun 8, 2023 Dave Stopher