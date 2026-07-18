Female-Led Businesses Approach NEL for Funding at Nearly Twice the National Rate

Pictured from left to right: Susan Snowdon, Investment Executive at NEL Fund Managers, Stella Laird and Jodi McSherry, Blackton Grange Founders and Sarah Newbould, Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank.

New figures from NEL Fund Managers reveal female-led businesses are engaging with debt finance at almost twice the national average, helping challenge the narrative surrounding access to growth funding.

While much of the national conversation around female entrepreneurship focuses on venture capital – where less than 2p of every £1 invested goes to female-founded businesses [gov.uk] [hsbc] – NEL says the picture looks very different when debt finance is considered.

National data indicates that female-led businesses are just as likely to secure debt finance as male-led businesses when they approach lenders [femalefounder].

However, only around one in seven businesses seeking a business loan are female-led, suggesting the challenge is participation rather than approval rates [fundingagent.co.uk].

New data from NEL Fund Managers highlights a more positive trend across the North East.

The Gateshead-headquartered investment firm reports that around 1 in 4 business plans it receives come from female-led businesses – almost double the national benchmark.

Between 1st April 2025 and 31st March 2026, female-led businesses accounted for 25% of all investments completed by NEL.

The findings suggest that when female founders engage with debt finance, they are achieving strong funding outcomes.

Susan Snowdon, Investment Executive at NEL Fund Managers, said: “The statistics around female entrepreneurship are often dominated by venture capital figures, but those numbers don’t tell the whole story.

“Our experience shows that female-led businesses are successfully securing debt finance and using it to grow, create jobs and invest for the future. The challenge is often ensuring founders are aware of the options available to them and feel confident engaging with the right type of funding at the right time.

“We’re seeing strong levels of engagement from female-led businesses across our region, and there’s a real opportunity to build on that momentum through greater awareness, stronger networks and increased visibility.”

NEL says the results reflect its long-term relationship-led approach to investing, with businesses receiving strategic guidance, introductions and ongoing support alongside funding.

The firm is also playing an active role in strengthening the regional ecosystem for female entrepreneurs through initiatives including its Female Founders Fireside series, delivered in partnership with organisations such as Barclays Eagle Labs and NatWest Accelerator.

These events provide opportunities for founders to share experiences, learn from peers and build confidence in exploring funding options for growth, should they choose to seek external investment.

The figures come amid growing efforts across the North East to support female entrepreneurship, with organisations including Lifted Ventures and The Whole Point helping to create more opportunities for connection, collaboration and business growth.

NEL believes broadening awareness of alternative funding options is critical to ensuring more female founders can make informed decisions about whether external investment is right for their business and growth ambitions.

“Debt finance can be a particularly attractive option for established businesses looking to invest in growth while retaining ownership and control,” added Susan.

“By helping founders understand the full range of funding options available, we can ensure more businesses have the information they need to access the right finance for their growth ambitions and continue building successful companies across the North East and beyond.”

For more information about NEL’s funds, please visit www.nel.co.uk or contact the investment team on 0345 369 7007.

Pictured from left to right: Susan Snowdon, Investment Executive at NEL Fund Managers, Stella Laird and Jodi McSherry, Blackton Grange Founders and Sarah Newbould, Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank.