Verdant Parks responds to growing appetite for glamping staycations with new accommodation offering

Hot tub

Leading Scotland and North East holiday park operator Verdant Parks has enhanced its accommodation offer in response to customer demand for glamping staycations and elevated UK escapes.

Building on its reputation of offering holidaymakers a high standard of accommodation, Verdant Parks is introducing brand new lodges and glamping pods at two of its parks as it continues to invest in its growing fleet. This comes as the holiday park operator announced it was injecting £2m investment into its lodges, holiday homes and caravan accommodation across its portfolio for 2026.

Two brand new glamping Hideaway pods with hot tubs will be available at Heather View Holiday Park in County Durham, joining the operator’s newest fleet of pods that were introduced at Thurston Manor Holiday Park earlier this year.

The glamping pods, which sleep six, are perfect for family and couple getaways by the River Wear, and come with spacious outdoor decking, a hot tub and stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

Up in East Lothian, the four new lodges at Thurston Manor Holiday Park are the first to ever feature hot tubs on the park, offering even more opportunities for guests to sit back and take a moment to pause and relax in the privacy of their own lodge. In addition to the hot tubs, the new two-bedroom and three-bedroom lodges include a modern outdoor patio with a table and chairs for al-fresco dining, designated parking and luxurious open plan interiors for maximum space and comfort.

Jonathan Alcock, CMO of Verdant Parks, said: “Hot on the heels of investment put into our accommodation and facilities across our 11 holiday parks this spring, we are excited to invest in our parks even further this summer, allowing us to address consumer trends and offer experiences we know our customers are seeking.

“We are pleased to enhance our accommodation offering, which was in response to the feedback of our customers and demand for glamping and UK staycations.

“There is a rise in consumers booking UK staycations instead of – or even as well as – going abroad and we’re seeing a rise in holidaymakers wanting a short break without a long travel time.

“Consumers are also looking for new and different staycation options as an alternative to more traditional camping or hotel holidays as a means of getting away from it all and taking a deserved pause in nature.

“Our new accommodation offers more ways to spend quality time with friends and loved ones in serene surroundings. Holiday parks are perfect for those wanting to stay close to home and discover what’s on their doorstep this summer and our new accommodation including The Hideout, The Hideaway and the new lodges are already proving very popular.”