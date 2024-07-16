Festival of British Archaeology 2024: Celebrating Community and Heritage

The Council for British Archaeology (CBA) is gearing up to host the Festival of British Archaeology 2024, a grand celebration of the UK’s rich archaeological heritage. Scheduled to run from July 13 to 28, this year’s festival theme, “Archaeology and Community,” marks the CBA’s 80th anniversary, emphasizing the collective spirit and involvement of grassroots groups, societies, and individuals passionate about archaeology.

A Diverse Array of Events

The festival will feature an extensive lineup of events, both in-person and virtual, spanning various locations across the UK. These events are designed to cater to all levels of interest and expertise, from archaeological amateurs to seasoned enthusiasts. For example, the Dorset Museum & Art Gallery will host a series of activities including guided tours of the Roman Town House, a walk through the historic Roman town of Durnovaria, and a family-friendly archaeological discovery day​ (Dorset Museum & Art Gallery)​.

Similarly, other notable events include hands-on archaeological activities, demonstrations, and historical re-enactments at places like Hardwick Hall​ (National Trust)​. Lectures on topics such as prehistoric roundhouses will provide deeper insights into Britain’s archaeological past​ (Dorset Museum & Art Gallery)​.

Celebrating Community and Involvement

The theme “Archaeology and Community” highlights the festival’s focus on the communal aspects of archaeological exploration and discovery. This year’s festival aims to underscore the importance of community in understanding and preserving our past. It will celebrate the contributions of local groups and individuals who play a crucial role in uncovering and interpreting archaeological findings​ (Homepage)​​ (Homepage)​.

Participants are encouraged to get involved in various ways, from attending events to entering competitions that showcase creative expressions of archaeological interest. The festival also offers numerous opportunities for learning and engagement through talks, craft activities, and self-guided walks available online​ (Homepage)​.

Resources and Participation

For those unable to attend in person, the CBA provides a wealth of online resources to ensure everyone can be a part of the festival. These resources include on-demand talks, craft activities, and self-guided walks, allowing individuals to engage with archaeology from the comfort of their homes​ (Homepage)​​ (Homepage)​.

Moreover, the festival’s official website and social media channels will offer the latest updates and information, making it easy for participants to stay connected and informed about the various activities and events​ (Homepage)​​ (National Trust)​.

Looking Forward

The Festival of British Archaeology 2024 promises to be a landmark event, celebrating eight decades of archaeological achievements and community involvement. By bringing together people from all walks of life, the festival aims to foster a deeper appreciation of archaeology and its significance in our understanding of history and heritage. Whether you’re an experienced archaeologist or a curious newcomer, this festival offers something for everyone to explore and enjoy.

For more information about the festival and to find events near you, visit the Festival of British Archaeology website and follow @archaeologyuk on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook​ (Homepage)​.