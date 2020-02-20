Latest Patch Adds New Main Scenario Quests, Raid, Dungeon and More

LONDON (18th February 2020) – The Shadowbringers™ saga continues in FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online as SQUARE ENIX® today released Patch 5.2: Echoes of a Fallen Star.





Challenge The Ruby Weapon in the Latest Trial in Patch 5.2

This latest update to the critically acclaimed MMO brings new challenges to Warriors of Light not only on the First, but also on their home of the Source, where the Eorzean forces continue their fight against the Garlean Empire.

Patch 5.2 brings a wealth of new content for all playstyles:

●New Main Scenario Quests – The acclaimed narrative of Shadowbringers continues, as the Warrior of Darkness and the Scions of the Seventh Dawn await such time when the Crystal Exarch might return them home.

●New Raid: Eden’s Verse – The second chapter in the Eden raid series will feature challenging new battles in both normal and savage difficulties. Eden’s Verse introduces the character of Gaia, created by famed FINAL FANTASY developer Tetsuya Nomura.

●New Dungeon: Anamnesis Anyder – Tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters using the Trust system.

●New Trial: Cinder Drift – The Ruby Weapon represents the latest advances in Garlean military technology, and can be challenged by players in both normal and extreme difficulties.

●New Beast Tribe Quests – The Qitari will provide new quests geared towards Disciples of the Land classes.

●New Chronicles of a New Era Quest “The Sorrow of Werlyt” – Discover the lore behind the new Weapon series, as the Garlean Empire seeks to break the stalemate with Eorzean forces by unleashing this culmination of its twisted experimentation.

●Ocean Fishing – This Fisher-exclusive content will allow players to board a ship at specified times to enjoy fishing on the high seas, receiving experience and scrips based off the fish caught. Meeting certain conditions while aboard will grant all passengers the chance of a big haul!

●Ishgardian Restoration Update (Patch 5.21) – The next update in this content for Disciples of the Hand and Land will feature gatherer-specific content in the Diadem, high-level crafting challenges, a new ranking system and more.

●New “Resistance Weapon” Equipment Enhancement Quest Series “Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr” (Patch 5.25) – This new quest series will feature regular updates from Patch 5.2 onward, allowing players to obtain powerful equipment as they learn more about the Hrothgar homeland, the Bozja Citadel.

●In-Game Adjustments – Players can expect to see several tweaks to Jobs, PvP Actions and New Game+ alongside several Crafter and Gatherer updates.

●New Mounts, Minions, Hairystyle, Emote, Crafting Recipes, and more.

New Mount in Patch 5.2. Scree!

The full Patch 5.2 trailer can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/tM3-wh-zUJI

Additional details may be found at the official Patch 5.2 site: https://eu.finalfantasyxiv.com/shadowbringers/patch_5_2/

Journey through the Diadem once again with updates to the Ishgardian Restoration project.

Fans can enjoy further FINAL FANTASY XIV adventures at the FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festivals, coming to North America, Japan and Europe in 2020 and 2021. A trailer showcasing the excitement of the Fan Festivals can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/OGpQ0NUKCSk

For more information about Fan Festival locations and dates, please visit: https://fanfest.finalfantasyxiv.com

Players new to FINAL FANTASY XIV Online are invited to download a free trial to access content up to level 35, create up to eight playable characters and experience the different playable races, classes, and jobs with no restrictions on playtime. New players who wish to experience the free trial may register here: http://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers is the third expansion for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online and has received acclaim from critics and fans alike since its release in July 2019. Packed with striking new environments, the new gunbreaker and dancer jobs, Hrothgar and Viera races, Trust system and much more, FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers offers players both old and new hundreds of hours of content to explore.

