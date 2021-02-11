The North East Lincolnshire Council led programme, Smart Energy Greater Lincolnshire, is offering businesses the opportunity to learn from world renowned experts.

The Be ‘Business Smart’ Masterclass, being held on 10th March 2021, will focus on how to ‘future proof’ your business to save money and carbon.

The masterclass is being led by an award-winning team from The Institute of Material Flow Management (IfaS) based in Germany. Their expertise and research focuses on energy and resource efficiency.

This a great opportunity for businesses to learn how they can improve on heating and cooling systems, lighting, and explore other technology such as solar PV.

Alongside the masterclass, eligible businesses can benefit from a free energy audit and 1 to 1 technical support from IfaS. Also included is £500 of funding that can go towards an energy saving product. For larger energy saving projects there is a 38% grant you can apply for, but these are reviewed on a case-by-case basis due to limited funding available.

You can sign up to the workshop at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/be-business-smart-masterclass-tickets-140841387381.The deadline to sign up is 4th March 2021.

Helen Norris, Programme Manager at Smart Energy Greater Lincolnshire, said:

“Our masterclass is designed so that businesses have the knowledge and understanding on how their business can become more efficient and reduce costs. This is a great opportunity to learn from world renowned experts for FREE. Any employee in the company can take part, it’s not one to be missed!”

Please note if you are interested in a signing up, a business information form must be completed.

To be eligible for support and funding you must be a small to medium business located in the Greater Lincolnshire area. For further eligibility criteria or information visit: www.smartenergygreaterlincs.com or contact Jose Stewart on 01472 323658 or 07525798172.

Smart Energy Greater Lincolnshire is a £8.5m programme that has been partly funded by the European Regional Development Fund to help support businesses to save energy and reduce carbon emissions.