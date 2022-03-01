GMI Construction Group’s (GMI) expansion into the North East is already paying dividends for Newton Aycliffe steel specialists Finley Structures.

The family-run firm has already fabricated and erected almost 2,000 tonnes of structural steelwork on four GMI-led projects across the North during 2021.

Managing Director Julie Raistrick is confident that its excellent working relationship puts it in prime position to secure further work as GMI grows its operations in the region, creating further job opportunities.

Finley Structures has already completed a 90-tonne project for GMI in the North East this year involving the new Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) office block in South Shields. This led to other GMI-led developments including fabricating and erecting 1,250 tonnes of steel for The Symphony Group’s warehouse production facility in Barnsley, a 230-tonne project within the Wirral Waters business development on Merseyside, and a 400-tonne project for two industrial units at Logic business park, Leeds.

Julie said: “Having worked with the company intermittently over the years, we have recently strengthened our working relationship and hope to be involved in many more projects in the future a little closer to home, here in our native North East.

“Finley Structures is proud to be a trusted supplier to GMI, one that has earned its position through our ability to deliver on time and within budget.

“Such relationships are vital and have played a particularly crucial role over the past 18 months in helping maintain the livelihoods of our 68-strong workforce. Going forward, it reinforces our own ambitions to continue to grow the business.”

GMI Construction Group, which has offices in Leeds, Manchester, and Birmingham, has now established a permanent presence in the region, having opened an office in Stockton-on-Tee.

Buoyed by the inflow of investor capital into the region, it has set its sights on the North East as part of its ongoing strategic growth plans.

GMI is particularly committed to creating local job opportunities whenever possible. During its recent DWP project in South Shields, a supply chain report revealed that 83 per cent of subcontractors were based within a 40-mile radius of the site, while 40 per cent were based within 10 miles.

Gary Oates, GMI Construction Group’s North East Operations Director, said: “We are committed to using subcontractors and suppliers from the areas we operate in whenever possible to generate maximum benefit for the local economy.

“We hope to continue our strong relationship with Finley Structures as we announce new and exciting projects within the North East in coming months.”