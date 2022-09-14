Dennis Sabre XL Fire Engine Passenger Ride outsells Mazda MX5 ‘Police Pursuit’ driving experience by three to one in the last 18 months

Burning desire… take control of the 200bhp Dennis RS V8 Fire Engine and activate the ‘blues and twos’ to get a true sense of firefighting

Thrill of the chase… become a fugitive and try to escape a Dodge Charger V8 Interceptor in a ‘stolen’ Mazda MX-5

Thrill seeking Brits are more likely to play the role of a firefighter rather than a fugitive on driving experience days, according to booking data from leading experience provider, TrackDays.co.uk.

In fact, analysis reveals that bookings for its Dennis XL Fire Engine Passenger Ride have been three times more popular than the Mazda MX5 ‘Police Pursuit’ Driving Experience, during the last 18 months.

The Dennis Sabre XL is powered by a mammoth 8.2 litre V8 engine, and yet still manages to weave comfortably through obstacles and traffic, despite its seemingly cumbersome 12-tonne weight.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, commented: “Driving experiences are often associated with glamourous supercars such as Ferraris and Lamborghinis, but our booking data reveals that driving a fire engine is in hot demand as Brits switch on the blue and twos and live out a common childhood dream.

“The fact that it even outsold our popular police chase experience, where Brits adopt the role of a fugitive, may even tell us something about the good intentions of the British people!”

Nonetheless, TrackDays.co.uk’s police chase experience also proved popular, which gives daring adrenaline junkies the chance to play the role of a fugitive on the run and try to escape a fleet of Dodge Charger V8 Interceptors in a speedy ‘stolen’ Mazda MX5.

Dan concluded: “Cops and robbers is a popular children’s game, but our package gives big kids the chance to bring this experience to life as they try to make a break from the police in a once in a lifetime experience – or at least one would hope so!”

For more information about TrackDays.co.uk, visit www.trackdays.co.uk, and to learn more about the two driving experiences, visit Dennis XL Fire Engine Passenger Ride and Mazda MX5 ‘Police Pursuit’ Driving Experience.