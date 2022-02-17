Clive Sutton is first to bring new Ford Bronco to the UK

Sutton’s 2022 and 2023 Bronco order pipeline to satisfy UK buyer demand

Sutton ensures peace of mind with comprehensive two-year / 30,000-mile warranty

London, 3 February 2022 – One of the most eagerly-anticipated vehicles of the past year, the Ford Bronco 4×4 SUV, has arrived on UK roads courtesy of high-performance and luxury car specialist Clive Sutton.

The iconic design of the all-new model calls on Ford’s heritage Bronco from the 1960s and ’70s. The stylish yet rugged appearance hints at the off-road capability of the Bronco, while the modern-day comfort and convenience features make the new SUV as much a daily driver as an adventurer’s toy.

With global order books full until 2023, the pipeline of models secured by Clive Sutton is sure to prove popular with UK buyers looking for a unique, distinctive and capable SUV. With all import requirements, shipping, taxes and registration handled by the Clive Sutton team, UK buyers can secure a Bronco, hassle-free, for £45,000-85,000 dependent on specification. While private imports cease to benefit from Ford’s US warranty, Sutton Bronco buyers receive a comprehensive two-year / 30,000-mile cover.

Fitted with a 2.3-litre or 2.7-litre engine, and paired with a seven-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission, the four-door Bronco has the grunt to tackle any on- or off-road challenge. It’s 270-310bhp engine boasts 310-400lb-ft (420-542Nm) torque which, when applied through the G.O.A.T (Goes Over Any Terrain) drive modes, makes dealing with any obstacle a breeze.

Clive Sutton, Founder and CEO: “As soon as Ford announced the new Bronco 4×4 SUV, we had enquiries from customers far and wide. Alongside our core luxury and supercar services, we pride ourselves on being the first to bring the most desirable models to the UK from the US. The Bronco offers British buyers a way to stand out from the crowd in a vehicle that is as capable as it is distinctive.”

With a high- and low-range gearbox, electronic front and rear locking differential, trail-turn assist, and even the ability to disconnect the front stabiliser bar at the touch of a button, the Bronco has off-road credentials in spades.

For buyers who are less likely to wade through rivers and traverse boulders, the Bronco delivers on style too. Not only can the 4×4 be specified with a removable soft top, but owners can also take off each of the doors to create a thoroughly unique means of summertime motoring.

Clive Sutton specialises in importing some of the most unique, powerful and desirable vehicles from the US and across Europe. Buyers can browse Sutton’s luxury and supercar stock or build a bespoke luxury vehicle by visiting CliveSutton.co.uk.