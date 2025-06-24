  • Tue. Jun 24th, 2025

Ever Thought About A Cool Cinema Visit With Your Dog on A Hot Day?

Byadmin

So here’s a thought, if you’re wanting a new idea of something to do with your dog in the hot weather, why not go to a wonderful air conditioned cinema!

Picture House are also big fans of dogs and films so they have decided to combine the two! Could be fun or could be interesting !  Not sure my dog would sit still for long, but hey why not give it a go! 

Picture House in Clapham are setting up some great shows… https://www.picturehouses.com/event-details/0000000022/dog-friendly-cinema-events/100

Before the screening they provide a blanket for your dog to use and during the screening they provide bowls of water, with slightly higher lighting and lower volume. Dogs are limited to one per adult. Some of our Yellow Dogs https://www.yellowdoguk.co.uk/ may enjoy this time with you in their own space, some cinema doggy  treats and if you book seats on the end at the back and if needed your Yellow Dog vest to let others know you need space https://www.yellowdoguk.co.uk/store/I-NEED-SPACE%E2%84%A2-Dog-Vest-p33141095 – this could be a fun event. 

From ‘How to train your Dragon’ to ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Check out the link to see if there are any screenings near you, do hope they have some good doggy snacks too! 

If you are lucky enough to be near a Picture House holding one of these events, why not look into it for a cool cinema relax!

www.quitegreat.co.uk 

By admin

