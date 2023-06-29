First fully-customised Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo hits UK roads with long-term partner Miele

The first fully-customised ID. Buzz Cargo has hit UK roads with long-term fleet partner, Miele

Five all-electric vans, deployed across Europe, enable Miele to conduct zero emission service calls

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has supplied Miele with vehicles since the early 1960s

Miele is expecting to steadily increase the number of ID. Buzz Cargo on its fleet as it phases out current vans

Milton Keynes, 02 May 2023 – Premium household appliance manufacturer, Miele, has become the first customer to receive five fully-customised Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo vans, specified to meet the company’s needs.

Miele GB, a manufacturer of high-quality sustainable appliances, has taken delivery of one of five all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo vans, which will serve as part of its customer service and aftercare fleet in the UK.

Miele’s wishlist of special features included a custom shelving system designed to meet the requirements of service employees for stowing materials, replacement parts and tools. A centre console has also been installed with an integrated folding table to serve as the driver’s workstation. The vehicle customisation was realised as part of a joint development process between Miele, conversion partner Würth, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Craig Cavanagh, National Fleet Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “With ULEZ-zones expanding and the push to meet strict net zero targets by 2050, there is a growing urgency to reduce on-road emissions when delivering products and services.

“We’re delighted Miele has selected Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles once again and we can embark on the next exciting step in this long-standing partnership together.”

Mandy Vanstone, Fleet Manager for Miele GB, said: “As part of Miele’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, we are excited to welcome the new fully-customised Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo vans to our fleet of over 2,700 service vehicles worldwide.

“We are right at the start of this journey, but it is something we are very passionate about. Over the coming years, we intend to purchase many more fully-electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.”

Recently named ‘International Van of the Year 2023’, the ID. Buzz Cargo is the “workhorse” of the ID. Buzz family, available to purchase in two trim levels – Commerce and Commerce Plus – that both offer business-ready practicality, providing all-electric power with no compromise.

More information on the ID. Buzz range can be found here:

https://www.volkswagen.co.uk/en/electric-and-hybrid/electric-cars/id-buzz.html

