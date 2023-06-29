Aston Martin Works gives owners the chance to future-proof their classic cars with new major components

Entirely new engine blocks, cylinder heads, and gearboxes are now freshly available for a variety of classic Aston Martin models

New components manufactured to factory specification and approved by Aston Martin Works are available for DB4, DB5, DB6 and some V8 models

In some cases, this is the first time new parts built to factory-approved standards have been available in almost half a century

28 April, Newport Pagnell, UK: Aston Martin Works is announcing the availability for the first time in decades of new major components, including gearboxes and engine blocks, for some of the brand’s most iconic sports cars.

Working with trusted suppliers the team at the heritage home of the world-renowned British car maker has developed entirely new engine blocks, cylinder heads, gearboxes and other major components – all painstakingly built to original manufacturer specifications – which are now being made available to owners of DB4, DB5, DB6 and certain V8 models from the 1960s and 1970s.

The move to invest in the creation of new tooling to manufacture key components for some of the most famous members of the brand’s historic back catalogue means that owners of these hugely desirable, and valuable, sports cars can once again return their vehicles to fully original specification with the certainty that the parts they are fitting have been produced to full and appropriate factory specifications.

The drive to remanufacture items such as gearboxes came about as part of the Aston Martin continuation programme that naturally led to the need for new parts while also generating a full understanding of which parts were immediately available and which had not been manufactured for many years.

Paul Spires, President of Aston Martin Works, explained: “Working with the exceptional engineers both here and at Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters, key parts suppliers were tasked with developing these new components.

“The heritage department at gearbox supplier ZF, for instance, was invaluable in helping to recreate original specification gearboxes – making these parts available for the first time since the early 1970s.”

Supplied with appropriate documentation to fully support the provenance of these replacement parts – a vital reassurance when replacing the engine of a DB4 GT, for instance – owners can rest assured that the new components have been checked and approved by the Aston Martin Works team.

For more details of the parts available, pricing, and information about fitting by the expert team at Aston Martin Works, please contact worksservice@astonmartin.com

