Škoda UK celebrates Coronation of King Charles III with new Royal Green colour

Fit for a King and Queen: a new Royal Green colour will be available in the UK in honour of the Coronation

Customers can choose the regal Royal Green on selected Superb, Kodiaq and Octavia models

Available to order from Tuesday 9 May, 2023

Milton Keynes, 04 May 2023 – Škoda UK is set to mark the Coronation of King Charles III with the introduction of a new colour – Royal Green. The new hue will be available on selected Superb, Kodiaq and Octavia models, and is being added to the range to celebrate the formal investiture of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Available to order from Tuesday 9 May, Royal Green will be available as an exclusive metallic colour option and has been reserved for the range-topping versions in their respective models. On the Superb – a car acclaimed for its palatial levels of interior space and regal ride comfort – it will be available as an option on SE L and L&K models. SE L customers will be able to match the new exterior colour with either black or beige interior trim, while L&K buyers will have the added option of a luxury cognac interior.

As a nod to the King’s passion for performance motoring, the new colour will also be available on Škoda’s sporty Octavia vRS, along with the SE L model. Customers ordering Skoda’s multi-award-winning Kodiaq in SE L Executive trim will also be able to order their cars in Royal Green. Over the years, King Charles visited the Czech Republic several times in his role as the Prince of Wales. In the early 1990s, he set up a heritage fund with then-president Václav Havel to help restore and preserve the country’s historic buildings. Among the landmarks restored by the fund were a former monastery of St. Bartholomew in Prague’s Old Town and the terrace gardens below Prague Castle. The Prince of Wales also visited other parts of the Czech Republic on his visits, such as Brno, the country’s second largest city, in 1991, 2000, and most recently in 2010.

Please follow and like us: