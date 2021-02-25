A four-bedroom show home has launched at Woodcross Gate in Normanby, a brand-new collection of 400 three to five-bedroom homes from Miller Homes.

Located off Flatts Lane, the development is within walking distance of local amenities and the popular Flatts Lane Country Park.

The Sherwood show home is one of 11 new house styles available at Woodcross Gate, which have been designed in response to an evolving need for a living space that is multi-functional, with more of a focus on home offices and open plan family accommodation. A view home of another new house style, The Maplewood, is also open.

Viewings can now be booked by appointment, giving people a glimpse into life and the properties at the development. The show home interior has taken influence from the nearby country park, with an earthy colour scheme, use of wooden furnishings and planting throughout.

On the ground floor a large entrance hallway leads into the lounge at the front of the home. At the back of the home is an open plan kitchen/dining/family area complete with French doors opening into the garden. There’s also a laundry room and single garage. On the first floor are the bedrooms, and the principal bedroom has a dressing area and en suite bathroom. The second bedroom also has an en suite.

Debbie Whittingham, area sales director at Miller Homes Teesside, said: “This is our first Sherwood show home and Maplewood view home in the region, so it’s really exciting that house hunters can now see two of our new house styles and explore each room. We have taken special care to make appointments at our developments safe and have extra measures in place to protect our teams and visitors.

“When viewing the show home the link to the nearby country park runs throughout as the development will be very fortunate to have a number of access points to it. Fantastic walks and green spaces like this on our doorstep have become more important to us than ever, and this is proving a popular draw among those interested in the development.

“A varied range of three to five-bedroom homes are currently available and we also have some incentives running to help make the home buying and moving processes that bit easier.”

Prices for homes at Woodcross Gate currently start from £169,950*, and buyers can benefit from Miller Homes’ extended Stamp Duty holiday on a selection of plots until June 2021**. Assisted Move*** is also available, helping movers take the stress and any hidden costs out of selling their old home.

To allow for safe social distancing, show home and view home viewings can be booked via appointment on the Miller Homes website or by calling the development. Appointments also include the opportunity to meet with the development sales manager to find out more about the range of homes available.

Appointments will be fully socially distanced and for everyone’s safety and comfort, Miller Homes has put extra measures in place for visiting its developments. These include wearing a facemask, using hand sanitiser on arrival and departure, and maintaining social distancing. An enhanced cleaning programme is also in operation.

As well as at the development’s sales centre, homebuyers can also reserve their chosen home using Miller Homes’ online reservation system. Buyers can reserve a new home and pay a reservation fee via the Miller Homes website in a few simple steps, any time and in a place convenient to them.

For more information and to book an appointment call 03301 738 158 or visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/woodcross-gate-flatts-lane-middlesbrough.aspx.

Disclaimers:

*Upgrades available at additional costs.

**Stamp Duty holiday continuation offered by Miller Homes with Stamp Duty being paid by Miller Homes for completion dates after the end of the Government’s Stamp Duty offer until 30 June 2021 up to a maximum value of £6,000. Higher rate Stamp Duty for additional residential properties is excluded and offer may be dependent on completion by a specific date. Cannot be exchanged for cash. Only available on new reservations from Friday 16th October 2020. Only available on selected plots on selected developments. Miller Homes reserves the right to withdraw or extend the offer at any time. Offer is subject to Miller Homes’ standard terms and conditions and cannot be used in conjunction with any other incentive. In England the Government’s Stamp Duty holiday is for purchases of properties under £500,000 completed before 31 March 2021. Properties in England above £500,000 will benefit from a saving of £15,000. No matching stamp duty payment will be made by Miller Homes should the Government’s Stamp Duty holiday be extended beyond March 2021.

***Fees will be paid up to 1.5% of the Assisted Move house value. Home Report and Estate Agent’s fees paid for following instruction made by or on behalf of Miller Homes. No reimbursement will be made for marketing fees or Home Report instructed prior to commencement of Assisted Move scheme. Home Reports only applicable in Scotland. All offers are plot and development specific and are subject to Miller Homes’ standard terms and conditions. This is a limited offer and may be withdrawn without notice. Assisted Move cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.