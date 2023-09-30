First promotion for CF specialist Sam Shield just a year after joining RGCF

RG Corporate Finance (RGCF) has announced the promotion of rising star Sam Shield to Corporate Finance Manager.

His promotion follows the recent appointment of Euan Mullholland as Corporate Finance Executive, which takes the Newcastle-based CF boutique to 21 people, making RGCF one of the largest full-service CF advisory firms in the region.

Having joined RGCF just over a year ago, Sam has contributed to a wide number of transactions, providing expert advice and support to clients from the region, across the UK and internationally.

A graduate of the University of York, where he achieved a BSc in Chemistry and a MSc in Management, Sam began his career with Deloitte where he was an Audit & Assurance Assistant Manager.

Since joining RGCF he has been involved in a range of transactions including the sale of Calibrate to RSK and MAPD Group’s acquisition of Cumbrian legal practice Thomson Hayton Winkley and its sister business The Rural Law Practice.

Carl Swansbury, Partner and Head of Corporate Finance at RGCF, said: “Sam rapidly integrated himself into the firm and has been a valuable addition to the team. He fully deserves this promotion, which reflects our strategy to attract, nurture and support the best talent to enable them to progress their careers alongside providing the best service and advice to our growing client base.”

Sam Shield Corporate Finance Manager at RGCF, said: “RGCF is a very dynamic CF advisory firm, and I am really enjoying being part of such a fast paced, focussed and results orientated team. The number and variety of transactions we advise on reflects the increasingly positive reputation RGCF is achieving across key sectors, not only in the North East, but across the UK and internationally too.”

Please follow and like us: