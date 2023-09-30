  • Sat. Sep 30th, 2023

Katie Price to Star in North East’s Exclusive Adult Pantomime: Big Dick Whittington and His Pussy

ByJAM Prints and Marketing

Sep 30, 2023 #North Shields, #Panto
NEAP Katie Price Sq

QUEEN OF REALITY TV, KATIE PRICE, TO STAR AS QUEEN RAT IN NORTH EAST’S EXCLUSIVE ADULT PANTOMIME; BIG DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS PUSSY…………

Brace yourselves for the most captivating performance of the season! Katie Price, the undeniable queen of reality TV, is set to steal the spotlight as Queen Rat in the much-anticipated North East premiere of Big Dick Whittington and His Pussy. This sizzling adult pantomime will take centre stage at The Exchange 1856 in North Shields from Thursday, January 25th to Sunday, January 28th, 2024.

In a stage performance event like no other, Katie Price, beloved for her charismatic charm and honesty, is bringing her star power to the stage for this unique event.

North East Adult Panto’s Producer, Liam Glendinning said:

To say we’re overjoyed to hear that the lovely Katie Price has agreed to appear as Queen Rat at our exclusive adult panto would be an understatement.  We’re absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to get started.”

Tickets for this spectacularly tantalising production will be released for sale on Monday, October 2nd, 2023, at 10am. And here’s the icing on the cake – This exclusive ticket release includes a rare opportunity to meet and greet Katie herself, backstage in a limited-edition VIP access pass, so you can rub shoulders with a true icon!

Katie Price, known for her family-documented documentaries and captivating presence, is all set to deliver a performance that will leave audiences in awe. Her portrayal of Queen Rat promises to be a force to be reckoned with, combining humour, glamour, wit, and sheer star quality to the role. This is Katie as you’ve never seen her before, and it’s an experience you won’t want to miss.

With her infectious enthusiasm, Katie shared her excitement about the role on a recent podcast telling her fans: “I am absolutely thrilled to take on the challenge of Queen Rat in Big Dick Whittington and His Pussy. It’s a role I just couldn’t resist, and I’m ready to bring some royal mischief to the stage. Join me for a night of laughter and unforgettable entertainment!”

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic event. Mark your calendars for Monday, October 2nd, 2023, at 10 am, and secure your tickets to witness Katie Price’s triumphant stage return in Big Dick Whittington and His Pussy.

 

Liam concluded:

“Although pantos are renowned for their double-entendres and humour, our adult theme panto will take this to a whole new level, so buckle up and make the most of what promises to be an excellent, albeit saucy performance!”

For ticket bookings and further information, please visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/neadultpanto – https://bit.ly/m/NEAdultPanto

