Wallbox is Fisker’s global partner for home EV charging solutions

Wallbox home chargers will be available for purchase in U.S., Canada, and Europe through the Fisker website

Wallbox will offer installation services in Europe and North America

LOS ANGELES (20 September 2022) – Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – and Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle and energy management solutions worldwide, name Wallbox as Fisker’s global partner for home EV charging solutions.

Fisker and Wallbox are partnering to offer Fisker owners Wallbox home EV chargers for purchase through the Fisker website in the U.S., Canada, and European launch markets. The Pulsar Plus, Wallbox’s best-selling charger worldwide and one of the smallest smart universal EV chargers, will be available to the North American market through Fisker.

In Europe, Fisker will be the first OEM to offer Wallbox’s Pulsar Max charger, providing localised charging solutions to drivers in seven European countries. Like Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Max delivers top charging speeds and offers the full Wallbox energy management suite, including solar charging, so users can enjoy their EVs to the fullest.

Both chargers display customised Fisker and Wallbox logos and can be installed in homes, offices, and multi-unit dwellings to provide straightforward and efficient charging.

“Fisker is laser-focused on giving our customers simple and intuitive technology combined with clever design to make owning an EV easier. Together with Wallbox, we are providing class-leading, competitively priced chargers for Fisker owners,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “Wallbox’s track record of delivering well-designed, innovative, and dependable charging systems on a global scale makes the partnership a perfect fit for our customers and our business.”

“Making home charging accessible is key to accelerating the transition to EVs globally, and partnering with Fisker will allow us to support more drivers as they make the transition,” said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox North America. “There is a natural alignment between our two brands, so we are excited to announce our partnership with Fisker.”

Fisker and Wallbox also plan to offer home installation services provided by Wallbox in Europe. In the U.S. and Canada, installation services will be provided by COIL, a recent Wallbox acquisition.

Wallbox Pulsar Plus smart chargers will be available to Fisker Ocean reservation holders starting November 2022 in the U.S. and Canada. Wallbox Pulsar Max smart chargers will be available to Fisker Ocean reservation holders starting November 2022 in our European launch markets: Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and The United Kingdom. Pricing to be announced.

The Fisker Ocean, Fisker’s ground-breaking all-electric SUV, is available in three trim levels: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport. The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme travels 390 miles (U.K.)1 on a single charge, with dual-motor, all-wheel-drive, three driving modes, Revolve 17.1″ rotating screen, SolarSky roof, California Mode, Smart Traction, and many first-to-market safety features, including the world’s first digital radar, all for £59,9002 in the U.K.

Production of the Fisker Ocean is on track for November 17, 2022, at a carbon-neutral factory in Graz, Austria. Deliveries to customers will begin shortly after.