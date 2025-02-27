Five Announce Reunion Tour: Keep On Movin’ 2025

British boy band Five have officially announced their highly anticipated reunion tour, titled Keep On Movin’ 2025, marking their first major tour together in 25 years. The band, known for their string of late 90s and early 2000s hits, will reunite for an electrifying UK tour spanning 12 cities.

The Reunion Fans Have Been Waiting For

The tour will bring back all five original members—Jason ‘J’ Brown, Abz Love, Ritchie Neville, Sean Conlon, and Scott Robinson—delighting long-time fans who have been eagerly awaiting their return to the stage. Five first rose to fame in the late 1990s with chart-topping hits such as Keep On Movin’, Everybody Get Up, and If Ya Gettin’ Down, making them one of the most iconic pop acts of their time.

Tour Dates and Locations

Fans across the UK will have the chance to relive the nostalgia as Five take to the road on the following dates:

October 31, 2025 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

November 1, 2025 – BIC, Bournemouth

November 2, 2025 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

November 4, 2025 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

November 5, 2025 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

November 7, 2025 – AO Arena, Manchester

November 8, 2025 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

November 9, 2025 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

November 11, 2025 – The O2, London

November 14, 2025 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

November 15, 2025 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

November 16, 2025 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

How to Get Tickets

Fans looking to secure their spot for this nostalgic trip down memory lane can access tickets through the following sales:

Presale: Starts on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 . Fans can sign up via Five’s official website for early access.

General Sale: Opens on Friday, March 7, 2025 via major ticketing platforms such as Ticketmaster and AXS.

Pricing: Tickets are expected to start from £50.78, with various pricing tiers to be announced soon.

Special Guest and Surprises

Adding an extra layer of excitement, the tour will feature a special guest DJ set by Naughty Boy, known for his collaborations with artists like Beyoncé, Sam Smith, and Emeli Sandé. Fans can also expect surprises, with the possibility of the band performing previously unreleased material or updated renditions of their biggest hits.

Why This Tour Is a Big Deal

The Keep On Movin’ 2025 tour isn’t just a nostalgia trip—it’s a celebration of Five’s legacy in the pop music industry. With their infectious energy, dynamic performances, and loyal fanbase, this reunion tour is set to be a standout event in 2025.

For fans who grew up dancing to their hits, this is a rare opportunity to relive the magic of Five live on stage. Given the excitement surrounding this announcement, tickets are expected to sell quickly, so early booking is advised.

Get ready to keep on movin’ with Five in 2025!