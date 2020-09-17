Instagram is a great social media site for businesses to create a larger market and clientele. Businesses can grow their customer base by gaining followers and promoting their products online in several ways. They can visit SocialsUp for buying social signals, which will help them market their products, and then they can get started running their business online. These five key steps will help all small business owners on Instagram take their company to the next level.

Fill out an Instagram Profile

The first step to becoming marketable on Instagram is simply by creating an account and filling out a profile. Where most businesses go wrong is the information section. They fail to include where their business is, what they do, and contact information on their profile. A sure-fire way to receive new customers is by including every single detail about the business online. This is the first thing potential followers and clients will see when visiting an Instagram page, so it should be engaging and informative. Some great examples of businesses that are using Instagram the right way can be found here.

These businesses consider their customer base, but they also stay true to who they are. They build awareness of their brand and follow Instagram trends. They also use interesting profile pictures that clearly showcase the name of the business or brand.

Post Engaging Photos and Videos

Business owners on Instagram should get used to taking creative photos and videos of products and visuals that are associated with their brand. Every picture does not have to be a product or service they provide, but it should tie back to the company in some way. Make sure to use filters, stickers, hashtags, and any other Instagram feature to make a picture more interesting to Instagram users. If some pictures and videos that are heavily liked compared to others, post more of those. If nature photos do well, but architectural pictures don’t, post more nature photos. Business owners can relate anything and everything to their business if they set their minds to it. Get creative and find new and unique ways to post images.

Become a Business Account

Instagram users have the opportunity to turn a personal account into a business account. This is easily done by following a few steps.

Click the three-dot icon on the top of the Instagram profile.

Find the “Switch to Business Profile” option and click it.

Choose a Facebook page to attach to the Instagram (it could be a personal Facebook page or a Business Facebook page).

Add all the information associated with the brand and business. This is where business owners can include their contact info, hours, and more details about who they are and what they do.

When an Instagram is set up with a business account, business owners can then promote their account, post ads, and find a bigger following. They will also have access to Instagram’s analytics once they’re set up with a business account.

Use Instagram Insights

Instagram insights are particularly beneficial because they help business owners see where their posts are most popular, who is viewing them, which ones are most popular, and what time of the day they are getting the most views. By looking at insights, business owners can cater to specific times and accounts. They can then schedule posts to come out at certain times during the day when they know they’ll get the most views. Through this option, Instagram users can also see which of their posts and live videos have performed best, and make more of those. Some other ways of using insights can be found on this website.

Connect with other Accounts

There is no shame in trying. Small businesses on Instagram should find accounts that they want to take after and reach out to them. Ask them what they did, how they did it, and if they have any tips for people getting started on Instagram. Additionally, business owners should connect with their followers. Respond to their comments and let them know they’re cared about.

Another way of communicating on Instagram can come in the form of contests. For instance, people who comment and like a post and also follow the business can be entered to win a free product. People love winning free things, even if they’re not particularly interested in them. If they can win something for free, they’ll take every step they need to in order to be eligible.

There are truly millions of people on Instagram, and many of those are small businesses. Reach out to everyone. Help another business by joining in a collaboration. See if other local businesses are online and connect. Create a support system online that will help in the present and the future.

Conclusion

Getting started on Instagram can be tricky. It may feel difficult at first and that’s okay. These five steps will help small business owners flourish on Instagram, and get the followers and customers they deserve.