A Teesside estate agency is ending a successful year on a high – by taking on five new members of staff.

Clarke Munro, which has offices in Billingham and Middlesbrough, has employed one full-time sales negotiator to keep up with growing demand for its services, as well as four apprentices.

The firm, which is Teesside’s longest serving estate agency, rebranded as Clarke Munro in September 2020 after over four successful decades as Thirlwells.

Partner Wendy Clarke, who owns the business along with Nicola Munro, said: “We’ve been busier than ever this year, both in the estate agency and TS1, our student accommodation specialist.

“Thanks to initiatives such as the stamp duty holiday and more and more people working from home, the housing market has flourished, which is great to see.”

New sales negotiator Alice Boddy added: “I’ve been working in estate agencies for seven years, and I was over the moon to get the opportunity with Clarke Munro.

“I love speaking to people and building relationships, so I’m looking forward to putting these skills to good use.”

As well as Alice, Clarke Munro has also taken on apprentices Kieron Leak and Ryan Dalton, while Chloe James and James Nugent are taking apprenticeships in the TS1 team.

Nicola said: “Apprenticeships are incredibly important to us; both Wendy and I started our careers as trainees with Thirlwells, so it’s only right we pay it forward and we’re delighted to have been able to offer four young people such an opportunity.

“Like the housing market, student lettings have had an incredibly successful year; every property on our books is let and we’ve got some new landlords coming on board next year, which is exciting.”

James added: “I’m really enjoying being part of the Clarke Munro team. Everyone here has been really nice and helped me to fit in straight away.

“My interest in property started when I was furloughed during the pandemic; I started off taking photos helping out the student lettings side and learning more about that side of the company.

“I am really looking forward to learning more about the business and the way that estate agents work, as well as working with such a great team.”

For more information, visit www.clarkemunro.com/