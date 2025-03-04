FLOWER POWER AT FELTON…

LOVE will blossom next month (March) at a special event designed to celebrate mums ahead of Mother’s Day.

On Monday 10 March, The Northumberland Arms, at Felton, is joining forces with flower arranging experts from Widdrington-based The Flower Haus to hold Flowers for Mothers, a bouquet making workshop.

And not only will each guest learn how to make their own, hand-tied bouquet of spring flowers to take home, but they will also enjoy lunch in the venue’s renowned Garden Room restaurant.

The workshop begins at 10am with an arrival glass of prosecco before florist Kaity Nellis demonstrates how to prepare flowers for arranging, how to place them to best effect and how to tie and wrap them so they are ready to be gifted.

“I only use seasonal, fresh flowers,” said Kaity, “and I’ll be on hand to help each person create a bouquet they can truly be proud of.”

Following the workshop, a light lunch will be served in the Garden Room, overlooking the River Coquet, with guests invited to choose from one of three dishes.

The options are either stone bass, bubble and squeak pie, or Northumberland Arms Caesar Salad of roast chicken, baby gem, anchovy and roast garlic dressing, aged parmesan, crispy pancetta and a soft St Ewe egg.

“Although the event was very much created with mums and their adult daughters – or sons – in mind, it’s open to all adults who would like to learn to make a professional bouquet for a much-loved family member,” said Vanessa Charlton, guest relations, at Northumberland Arms.

“Everyone knows that gifts made with care, time and love are the very best kind and, by including prosecco and lunch, we hope guests will make memories as well as bouquets.”

Flowers for Mothers is the first of a series of monthly events planned at Northumberland Arms, with bookings also being taken now for a luxury Easter egg moulding workshop with Davenport Chocolates on 14 April.

Tickets for Flowers for Mothers cost £50pp and include lunch and all the materials needed to make a bouquet.

To book, call the Northumberland Arms on 01670 787370. Limited spaces are available.

For more information visit www.northumberlandarms-felton.co.uk