MALHOTRA GROUP JOINS FORCES WITH ST OSWALD’S HOSPICE…

A LEADING North East care and leisure group has picked one of the region’s best loved organisations to be its 2025 charity partner.

Malhotra Group plc – which owns bars, hotels and restaurants across Tyneside along with residential care provider Prestwick Care – is to throw its fundraising weight behind Gosforth-based St Oswald’s Hospice in the coming year.

And around 40 guests attended a launch event at the group’s flagship venue Leila Lily’s, at Newcastle’s Grey Street, to hear the plans it has in store to support the charity.

For more than 35 years, St Oswald’s Hospice has provided expert, dignified and compassionate care for people of all ages who are living with a progressive, life-limiting condition and for their families and carers.

And, announcing the Hospice would be Malhotra Group’s Charity of the Year 2025, chief operating officer Atul Malhotra said: “Since 2016 we have supported a variety of charities – from MIND and Dementia Matters to Newcastle West End Foodbank and cancer support charity, Daft as a Brush.

“All do fantastic work, with care, service and kindness – and the same can most certainly be said of our new charity partner.

“St Oswald’s Hospice’s exceptional team supports children, adults and families at the most difficult of times – with expertise, gentleness and with genuine human warmth.

“They are quite simply amazing and we at Malhotra Group will do all we can over the coming year to raise as much money for them – and awareness of them – as we can.”

The Group will undertake a variety of staff and customer focussed fundraising initiatives throughout the year and Steph Edusei, chief executive at St Oswald’s Hospice, said the charity was “thrilled” to be the Malhotra Group’s chosen charity for 2025.

Outlining the need for “good quality end of life palliative care,” she said: “This is an absolutely brilliant occasion for us. This partnership means such a lot to us as a charity.

“I know that, together, we can make a real difference to people’s lives.”

For more information about Malhotra Group plc contact www.malhotragroup.co.uk .