Thirteen has warned that fly-tipping during the coronavirus crisis is even more irresponsible and dangerous than under normal circumstances.

The housing company has released shocking images showing a recent spate of fly-tipping in neighbourhoods across the Tees Valley.

Thirteen’s grounds maintenance and caretaking teams have identified several fly-tipping hotspots while out working in local communities throughout the lockdown.

Under normal circumstances, dumped waste can be removed immediately, but in-line with government advice, it must be left for 72 hours during the COVID-19 outbreak before being moved to minimise any possible risk of the rubbish being infected with the virus. However, this increases the risk that the dumped waste will attract pests and be a hazard for local people.

Scott Lowther, director of facilities management at Thirteen said: “We’re following government guidelines very closely and doing everything we can to keep our colleagues safe, including providing personal protective equipment, while they work really hard to keep our communities clean and tidy.

“Under normal circumstances, fly-tipping is a criminal act. It is an eye-sore and it is hazardous to people’s health. In the current environment, it is even more dangerous and irresponsible, putting our colleagues and communities at risk.

“We urge everyone to help by disposing of rubbish in a safe way.”

People with any information about fly-tipping on estates managed by Thirteen are urged to report it by calling 0300 111 1000, by sending a direct message to Facebook.com/ThirteenGroup, or by contacting their local council.