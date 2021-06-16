Bristol Flyers have acquired American shooting guard Michael Miller on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old joins the Flyers from the Den Helder Suns in the Dutch Basketball League (DBL), where he played during the 2019-20 season.

Miller made 22 appearances for the Suns, posting an average of 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

“It feels great – it’s a long time coming after this past year,” said Miller. “I spoke to Coach Kapoulas for several weeks and he seemed very genuine. He wants me to be a focal point on defence this year and a leader on the team.

“The BBL is a very guard-heavy league and the competition level is legit, so it’s definitely something I’m looking forward to being a part of.

“My message to the Flyers family is to get ready for a new wave of basketball. We look forward to welcoming you back in September and we’re ready to put on a show.”

Miller spent two years at the University of North Texas during his collegiate career, scoring 15 or more points eight times in his senior season, including a career-high 35 point performance against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Despite being just 6ft3in, Miller grabbed 69 offensive rebounds during his final year at UNT, which was by far the most for a Conference USA guard.

“We are thrilled to sign a player like Michael,” added Flyers Head Coach Andreas Kapoulas.

“He’s a very talented all-around player, with pro experience who can play both guard spots.

“He’s the type of player that wants to help the team win no matter what his role consists of, and his college career at North Texas demonstrates that as he rose to the occasion, adapted his game and became the glue guy of the team.

“He has good size, goes after it on the defensive end and has a really good feel for the game, which is evident when you watch him play.

“Michael and Marcus Evans will complement each other very well and will form a very dynamic backcourt for our team.”