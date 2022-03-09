Food Addiction Coach, Dr Bunmi Aboaba has announced a strategic partnership with ukactive, the UK’s leading membership body for the physical activity sector.

By joining the ukactive Strategic Partner Group, Dr Aboaba is demonstrating her commitment, as a food addiction coach, to getting more people more active, more often. (https://directory.ukactive.com/?directories=the-food-addiction-coach )

The move enables Dr Aboaba to reach a wider audience in her quest to help people combat food related issues, and create a happy, healthy relationship with food.

Dr Bunmi Aboaba is a Food Addiction Coach and leading authority on food addiction, helping clients achieve a healthy relationship with food to meet long-term health goals. Dr Bunmi’s work covers the full spectrum of disordered eating, including overeating, compulsive eating, emotional eating, and other associated patterns.

Dr Bunmi is creator of the R4 Method, a Food Addiction Certification to support health and fitness professionals, nutritionists, nurses, teachers, dieticians and medical clinicians to help their clients achieve long-lasting results. She is also author of Craving Freedom, a new book for those wanting to build a healthy relationship with food.

As part of the partnership, Dr Bunmi Aboaba will be offering training programmes and retreats to gyms and fitness professionals looking to increase their knowledge expand their skill set. www.thefoodaddictioncoach.co.uk

Dr Aboaba is also Training Provider Partner to CIMSPA (Chartered Institute for the Management of Sports and Physical Activity)

“I am very passionate about helping people to beat their compulsive overeating including food addiction, where they often have a hard time self-regulating and struggle with impulse control and triggers. This can often sabotage fitness and nutrition programmes, so this partnership is perfect. Many people who struggle with food, also struggle with the motivation required to exercise regularly. By approaching food addiction from the perspective of mental health, people can tackle both their food and exercise goals at the same time, and when one area improves, so does the other.” explained Dr Aboaba.

ukactive represents more than 4,000 members across the physical activity sector – from gyms, swimming pools and leisure facilities to other activity providers, sports organisations, major consumer brands, and equipment suppliers. ukactive facilitates high-impact partnerships, lobbies government, conceives and drives breakthrough campaigns, conducts critical research and galvanises stakeholders to develop projects that support and champion the physical activity agenda. https://www.ukactive.com/

ABOUT DR BUNMI ABOABA

Web: www.thefoodaddictioncoach.co.uk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bunmiaboaba/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thefoodaddictioncoach/

Twitter: @FoodAddicti2

Instagram @thefoodaddictioncoach