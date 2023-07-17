Food Festivals in The North East that you should check out this summer

Food Festivals in The North East of England That You Should Check Out This Summer

Summer is the perfect time to explore the vibrant food festival scene in the North East of England. From bustling street food markets to traditional agricultural shows, the region offers a wide range of culinary delights to satisfy every palate. Whether you are a food enthusiast or simply want to enjoy a day out with friends and family, here are three food festivals that are not to be missed:

Newcastle Street Food Festival

The Newcastle Street Food Festival is a gastronomic extravaganza that brings together the best of local and international cuisine. Set in the heart of Newcastle, this vibrant festival offers a wide selection of street food stalls serving dishes from all corners of the world. From mouthwatering Mexican tacos to authentic Indian curries, there is something to suit every taste. Visitors can soak up the lively atmosphere, enjoy live music performances, and indulge in delicious treats throughout the day.

Northumberland County Show

The Northumberland County Show is a celebration of the region’s rich agricultural heritage and offers a fantastic day out for all the family. In addition to showcasing the finest livestock and countryside pursuits, the show also features a wide range of food stalls offering local produce. Visitors can taste award-winning cheeses, sample freshly baked bread, and discover the delights of locally brewed craft beers. The show also hosts cookery demonstrations where renowned chefs share their culinary expertise and inspire visitors to try new recipes using the finest regional ingredients.

Sunderland Food and Drink Festival

The Sunderland Food and Drink Festival takes place annually in the picturesque city of Sunderland, drawing visitors from far and wide. The festival offers a tempting array of food and drink stalls, showcasing the best of local produce and culinary talent. From artisanal chocolates to craft gins, there is a wide variety for visitors to explore and enjoy. The festival is also a great opportunity to learn new cooking techniques, with live demonstrations from top chefs. In addition to the food offerings, the festival also features live music performances, entertainment for children, and a vibrant market selling crafts and local products.

These three food festivals are just a taste of what the North East of England has to offer. With their diverse range of cuisines, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities, they are perfect for foodies and those looking for a fun day out. So, make sure to add these festivals to your summer calendar and immerse yourself in the fabulous food culture that the North East has to offer!

Please follow and like us: