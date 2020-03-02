Women have special nutrient needs. Like men, women should enjoy a variety of healthy foods different kinds of food groups, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats. Here is a list of superfoods that every woman should add to their diet to look bright and feel healthy.

To build muscles and control weight

Protein is essential for young girls to ensure good health and body composition. Add meat, eggs and beans in your diet. Adults planning to gain weight and want to know how to gain muscle mass faster in a healthy way, can opt for mass gainer supplements. Best quality mass gainer protein powder can help you to achieve your weight goals.

For glowing skin

Every woman has her own beauty regime. There are some universal things that help to skin glow and slow down the aging process too. Foods like parsley, bell pepper or chocolate are high in antioxidants like vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin E which protects the skin against sun damage by speeding up the skin’s natural repair systems.

For strong teeth and bones

Add cheese, collard greens and orange juice to your diet to have strong bones and teeth. As they contain calcium, the most element for bone and teeth structure and development, vitamin D that promotes calcium absorption and bone mineralisation.

To balance hormones

For women, good hormonal balance and good fertility are defined by the consumption of foods like salmon, nuts and seeds that are rich in vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, choline, iodine and vitamin C.

To strengthen nervous system

Women Should keep their vitamin B9 or folic acid intake to 0.4 mg a day. As it helps your body to maintain and produce new cells, boost your immune system and keep a balanced emotional state. It is normally found in carrot, beetroots and avocado.

For breast health

According to a study, some foods like broccoli, green tea and mushrooms. Broccoli contains antioxidants and offers enormous health benefits. These foods might prevent breast cancer by preventing the growth of breast cancer cells.

Apart from adding these above mentioned foods in your diet, physical activity is a vital part of women’s health. Regular activity helps in balance, flexibility, muscle strength, and stress management.

If you think we missed out on something or you have any tips or suggestions, feel free to write us in the comment section below.