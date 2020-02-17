Nike has partnered with five international icons of style to create new expressions of sport in time for the world’s biggest sporting event this summer in Japan.

Sport-inspired collections from Yoon Ahn of AMBUSH©, Jun Takahashi of Undercover, Chitose Abe of sacai, Matthew Williams of ALYX and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White each celebrate the unique ways sport manifests. The designers equally express the inherent style of athletes and athletic apparel, and individually, each approaches the theme from different points on the sporting spectrum.

Collectively, the initiative signifies the unifying value of sport as spark of imagination, possibility and vibrancy. Whether touching on the edges of sport culture, the rebellious spirit of barrier-breaking, the formation of new archetypes, the cutting edge of sports science research or the exuberance of fandom, all lanes combine in honor of intentional movement.