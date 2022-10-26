New Ford Mustang Mach-E features include advanced Intelligent Automated Cruise Control 2.0, up to 1,500 kg towing capacity and head-turning new colours

Premium rear-wheel drive model increases choice for customers with standard 19-inch alloy wheels, Adaptive LED headlamps and eight-way power-assisted seats

Mustang Mach-E highlights growing appetite for electrified performance, outselling petrol Mustang eight-to-one in 2022 to-date

DUNTON, Essex, Sept. 15, 2022 – The Ford Mustang Mach-E 1 from today becomes an even more compelling choice for drivers making the switch to electric, introducing enhanced driver assistance technologies, comfort and styling features.

Mustang Mach-E now delivers as standard Ford’s Intelligent Automated Cruise Control 2.0, 2 which can use information from the navigation system and forward-facing camera to automatically adjust vehicle speed not only according to speed limit signs but also to upcoming curves, turns and roundabouts.

Drivers can also now tow larger trailers and caravans with ease, as Mustang Mach-E rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models equipped with the 91 kWh extended-range battery are able to tow up to 1,500 kg – increased from 1,000 kg. 3

Around 80 per cent of Mustang Mach-E customers to-date have moved from other car brands to join Ford in its electric transformation – and the first electric member of the Mustang family outsold the petrol-powered Mustang 4 by a factor eight-to-one in 2022 to-date.

“Mustang Mach-E was developed from the ground up to deliver the character and performance of our iconic Mustang sports car. Now we’ve made the first SUV member of the Mustang family even more tempting for the ever-growing number of customers ready to embrace the electric revolution,” said Martin Sander, general manager, Ford Model e, Europe.

Mustang Mach-E customers also from today benefit from a wider model range and choice of personalisation options. Previously available only on all-wheel drive models, the Premium specification is now offered for rear-wheel drive models with the 91 kWh extended-range battery, adding standard 19-inch alloy wheels, Adaptive LED headlamps with Glare-Free Auto High Beam,2 eight-way powered driver and passenger seats, and red brake callipers combined with black exterior detailing.

Head-turning Vapor Blue and Carbonized Grey exterior colour options are now available alongside two additional alloy wheel designs, across the Mustang Mach-E line-up.

Click here for the latest Mach-E Pricelist.