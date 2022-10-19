Ford announces agility-enhancing, factory-fit Track Pack for the Focus ST hot-hatch, offering tuneable on-track performance for genuine driving enthusiasts

Adjustable KW Automotive suspension system, oversized Brembo brakes and low-mass wheels complement 2.3‑litre EcoBoost 280 PS power to enhance dynamics

Available on five-door, six-speed manual variants, Track Pack also delivers exterior styling upgrades alongside latest generation Focus ST Ford Performance Seats

DUNTON, Essex, Sept. 26, 2022 – True driving enthusiasts can now take the on-track performance of their Focus ST to even greater heights with a new Track Pack option for the latest generation hot-hatch.

Developed by Ford Performance and extensively tested at Ford proving grounds and Germany’s famous Nürburgring Nordschleife, the factory-fit Track Pack is available exclusively for the five-door hatch-back, six-speed manual transmission variant, for optimised weight and driver engagement.

Complementing the 5.7 seconds 0-62 mph acceleration and 155 mph top speed delivered by a 280 PS 2.3-litre Ford EcoBoost petrol engine, 1 the new Track Pack enables drivers to fine-tune responsiveness for track driving with an adjustable KW Automotive coilover suspension system that works in harmony with reduced-mass alloy wheels.

In addition, the Track Pack boosts stopping performance with 363 mm front brake discs and Brembo brake callipers. A bespoke tyre specification also helps optimise traction for ultimate responsiveness.

“Our new Focus ST Track Pack combines high-end technical components to make the hot-hatch truly track-capable for enthusiasts,” said Stefan Muenzinger, manager, Ford Performance, Europe. “Adjustable suspension, huge brakes and grippy tyres help optimise performance, body control and track durability for maximum fun – and that’s what this car is all about.”

The Focus ST Track Pack is available to order from today in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland and the UK, with first deliveries of Track Pack-equipped cars in November.

Track-ready performance and control

Jointly developed with motorsport specialists KW Automotive, the Track Pack’s coilover suspension system features stainless steel housings for dampers that offer 12-step adjustment for upward response, and 16-step adjustment for rebound. The two modes of adjustment allow track-day regulars to fine-tune the suspension responses of their Focus ST, and even adjust performance to suit their favourite circuits.

The dampers work alongside powder-coated springs that are up to 50 per cent stiffer and reduce ride-height by 10 mm compared with the standard Focus ST – lowering the centre of gravity and helping reduce body roll for faster changes of direction. Drivers can also adjust the suspension for a further drop of up to 15 mm in ride height, where permitted by local legislation.

Flow formed, 19-inch alloy wheels are manufactured using a process that compacts the aluminium alloy to retain tensile strength and increase shock resistance, while using less material for a lighter alloy. The result is wheels that are 10 per cent lighter than standard and can change vertical direction faster, which improves tyre contact and grip for optimised acceleration, braking and cornering. The wheels are complemented by bespoke, grip-optimised Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres for uncompromising on-track and dry-road capability.

Braking performance is also enhanced. Front discs are 10 per cent larger in diameter than standard 330 mm versions, combining with Brembo four-piston fixed callipers to improve grab and provide more area to dissipate heat faster – reducing heat-induced fade during prolonged track sessions.

Sharper handling. Sharper styling

Unique Track Pack exterior styling delivers an even more distinctive appearance following the introduction last year of bolder exterior design that further emphasises Focus ST’s high-performance character.

The ST-exclusive rear spoiler, rear diffuser and front bumper wings are all finished in striking high gloss Agate Black, regardless of body colour. All three elements deliver passive aerodynamic effects – optimising downforce and stability.

The Focus ST Track Pack roof, front upper grille and door mirror caps are also finished in high gloss Agate Black. A similar high gloss black effect features for the alloy wheels, behind which the brake callipers are finished in a potent red.

Further exclusive exterior details include subtle black outlines for the ST logos in place of standard chrome. Eye-catching body colours include Agate Black, Fantastic Red, Frozen White, Magnetic, and the ST-exclusive Mean Green.

Ford last year also introduced all-new interior features to the Focus ST, including in-house developed Ford Performance seats that can now be fully exploited by Focus ST Track Pack drivers for maximum support and comfort on track.

Advanced interior technologies also include a 13.2-inch central touchscreen, with an intuitive interface that means drivers never are more than a touch or two away from any application, information or control they need.

Focus ST’s 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine delivers 280 PS of power at 5,500 rpm and 420 Nm of torque from 3,000 rpm to 4,000 rpm, supported by a twin-scroll turbocharger with anti-lag technology.

Performance is heightened with features including flat-shift capability, which holds the throttle open when the clutch is disengaged during upshifts, and an innovative electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) that hydraulically activates clutches to redistribute up to 100 per cent of available torque to the wheel with more traction, to counteract wheelspin. Acting faster and with more precision than a mechanical LSD, the system pre-emptively adjusts torque based on inputs from engine and vehicle sensors.

Drivers can also take advantage of selectable Drive Modes 2 to adjust eLSD, throttle mapping, electronic power-assisted steering, and electronic stability control (ESC) characteristics to suit the driving scenario. A Track mode also provides sharper responses and freedom within the ESC system for maximum driver feedback and engagement.