Engross yourself in the world of Fractured Online by listening to its audiobook

Hamburg, April 22, 2022 – Dynamight Studios and gamigo have launched their audiobooks for the first truly dynamic, isometric open-world MMORPG, Fractured Online. The audiobooks, which were previously released as a teaser prior to the game’s reveal, have been updated with a new animation and can now be listened to at leisure.

In total, fans can expect to listen to four chapters that offer a glimpse into the uniquely chaotic world of Fractured Online. The first chapter, called “A Sacrifice,” tells the story of a sudden demon invasion sparking a chain of events that could result in unforeseen consequences. Additional chapters continue following a woman’s attempts to survive various threats, whether they be obvious incoming attacks from demons, or the more obscure.



