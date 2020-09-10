Renault introduces free wallbox charger worth £450 for All-New ZOE Van and Kangoo Z.E. vehicles on Renault Contract Hire

Offer applies to vehicles purchased through Renault Contract Hire and ordered in September

Strong residual values for Kangoo Z.E. allow for savings of over £300 across the duration of the contract

Recent introductions of the All-New ZOE Van and Master Z.E. have expanded the Pro+ range to become the largest range of fully electric commercial vehicles of any manufacturer

Renault Z.E. van sales increased by 223 per cent between 2018 and 2019

Renault Pro+ has announced new offers for All-New ZOE Van and Kangoo Z.E. customers for September when purchased through Renault Contract Hire, including a free home charging wallbox for both vehicles and reduced monthly payments for Kangoo Z.E, making the switch to electric commercial vehicles even more compelling.

This offer follows a surge in demand for electric commercial vehicles, with Renault Z.E. van sales increasing by 223 per cent between 2018 and 2019, representing a 31 per cent market share. The introduction of the All-New ZOE Van with its 245-mile range and expansion of the Master Z.E. range to include new 3.5t variants means Renault Pro+ offers the largest range of electric commercial vehicles on the market.

For all customers ordering a New ZOE Van or Kangoo Z.E. on Renault Contract Hire between 1 and 30 September 2020 and registered and financed before 31 December 2020, a free BP Chargemaster home charging wallbox is included at no cost to the customer, representing a potential customer saving of around £450.

The convenience of a home charging wallbox means ZOE Van customers can charge the vehicle in 9 hours 25 minutes, while Kangoo Z.E. customers are able to charge in 6 hours.

Driven by a 52kWh battery and 80kW R110 electric motor, 50kW DC charging is also available on the New ZOE Van, enabling zero to 80 per cent charge in just one hour and ten minutes. If time is tighter, a 30-minute charge is enough for 90 miles of range to be added.

The Renault ZOE Van boasts a 245-mile range and is available in two well-equipped specifications: Business and Business+. Both come equipped with the latest technology and connectivity including Renault’s EasyLink infotainment screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a TFT Driver Information Display and the availability of a range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It also comes with a five-year, 100-mile warranty, and is capable of carrying up to 387kg (Business) in its practical load area measuring one cubic metre.

Kangoo Z.E. now more affordable than ever before

Kangoo Z.E. customers benefit from even greater savings across the range, with strong residual values resulting in a reduction in monthly payments across the vehicle range.

That means for those purchasing a Kangoo Z.E. via Renault Finance’s Fleet Rate+ Contract Hire, it’s now available from just £189 per month. The robust residual values mean savings of £6 every month – which adds up to a saving of over £300 over the duration of the contract – boosting the Kangoo Z.E.’s compelling offer even further, especially when the cost saving of around £450 for a home wallbox is included on top.

The Kangoo Z.E. is available in Business and Business+ trim levels, with a choice of body lengths for Business models – medium and long-wheelbase. It offers an electric driving range of 143 miles (WLTP) from its 33kWh battery and up to 640kg payload.

All-New ZOE Van and Kangoo Z.E. models must be ordered between 1 to 30 September 2020 and registered and financed before 31 December 2020 to be eligible via RCI finance’s Fleet Rate+ Contract Hire offer. The contract requires a deposit equivalent to six monthly payments plus 47 subsequent monthly payments and a 10,000-mile annual limit.

Revised customer pricing for the Renault Kangoo Z.E.

Model Variant Profile Mileage Previous monthly rental New monthly rental Monthly Rental Saving Total Customer Saving Kangoo Z.E. ML20 i Z.E. 33 Businessπ 6+47 10kpa £195.00 + VAT £189.00 + VAT £6.00 £318 ML20 i Z.E. 33 Business+ µ 6+47 10kpa £197.00 + VAT £191.00 + VAT LL21 i Z.E 33 BusinessΩ 6+47 10kpa £205.00 + VAT £199.00 + VAT



Customer pricing for the All-New Renault ZOE Van

Model Variant Profile Mileage Rental All-New ZOE Van 80kw Business 50khw – i-Van R110≠ 6+47 10kpa £205.00 + VAT 80kw Business i-Van R110 RC¥ £214.00 + VAT 80kw Business+ 50khw – i-Van R110∑ £208.00 + VAT 80kw Business+ i-Van R110 RCβ £216.00 + VAT

