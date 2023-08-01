Free workshop will help you sell your business

A WORKSHOP advising business owners on how to sell their companies will incorporate a panel of leading regional business leaders. David Cook, founder and Managing Partner of wealth management company Northern Spire, will host the free event – at Ramside Hall Hotel on Thursday, September 14, from 8.30am to 10.30am. David said: “We held a similar event last year and the feedback was extremely positive so we thought we’d arrange another for this year. We’ve already had a lot of interest and a few sign-ups. Our last event was a sell-out, with 80 people attending, and we expect September’s event to be as popular.” The workshop will provide a step-by-step pathway to selling a business, with a focus on the importance of a sales and marketing strategy. It will have a Question Time format, with a distinguished panel answering questions from the audience, as well as providing guidance and tips based on their own experience. The panel includes: Rachel Chambers – Chief Operating Officer, Sentinel Photonics; Tania Cooper, MD, Steel Benders (UK) Ltd; Michael Mateer, Co-Owner, VirtualNonExecs.com; Brinsley Sheridan, Partnership Director, RE:GEN Group; Andy Thomas, Owner, Abacus Jack Accountancy and Rory Whaling – Owner, Accelerate NE Business. David added: “Our panellists have been involved in hundreds of transactions of privately held SMEs and are now ready to give advice and guidance on every step of the journey. If you’re thinking of selling – even if it’s in the future – and want to know how to plan the perfect exit strategy then this is for you. “There’ll be plenty of time for some networking so people can share their own experiences and we’ll also be providing breakfast refreshments. “This event is the latest in our series of business owner network briefings – and part of our continued efforts to bring value to the regional business community. To sign up to the briefing, go to http://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/business-owner-briefing-networking-pathway-to-sell-your-business-tickets-686407542437?aff=oddtdtcreator&lang=en-gb&locale=en_GB&status=30&view=listing For more on Northern Spire, go to https://partnership.sjp.co.uk/northernspire