Freemasons Donate to Sea Cadets

Through the Porthole: Freemasons’ £3,000 Gift Opens New Windows on the World for Cadets

The Wallsend Sea Cadets (TS Comus) have received a generous £3,000 donation from Northumberland Freemasons to help replace the ageing windows at their headquarters.

Chairman Craig Warkman explained how the grant has made a real difference to the unit’s historic home:

“We applied to the Freemasons for a grant to go towards some replacement windows, and they very kindly awarded us £3,000,” said Craig. “The building has been home to the Sea Cadets for the past 45 years, and the windows were the originals installed when it was first converted. They were in a serious state of disrepair, with problems retaining heat and keeping the building energy-efficient, so replacement was essential.”

The project has been about more than practicality — it’s also about preserving the maritime heritage of the unit.

“Because we’re a Sea Cadet unit, the building was designed to resemble a ship,” Craig continued. “The original windows were porthole-style, so when we replaced them, we wanted to keep that nautical theme. The window company helped us design UPVC replacements with a sandblasted surround and a central porthole design, so we’ve kept that distinctive look. They’re now safe, energy-efficient, and perfectly in keeping with the character of the unit.”

The Wallsend Sea Cadets provide young people aged 10 to 18 with opportunities to develop skills and confidence through a range of nautical-themed activities, including seamanship, boating, and experiences aboard Royal Navy vessels.

Representing Northumberland Freemasons, Norman West said supporting organisations like the Sea Cadets is at the heart of their charitable mission:

“Part of the funding we award twice a year goes to helping community groups, particularly those supporting young people,” said Norman. “We’re always delighted when our grants can make a real difference to organisations like the Sea Cadets, who do such valuable work in developing the next generation.”

He added that applications for grants are open to any community or charitable organisation in need of support, provided they can outline their project’s purpose, funding needs, and charitable status.The £3,000 donation came through the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Benevolent Fund, which donates around £160,000 annually to local causes across Northumberland, Newcastle, and North Tyneside. From food banks to youth development projects, the Freemasons’ contributions help strengthen communities throughout the region.

To learn more about Freemasonry or to explore membership opportunities, visit www.northumberlandmasons.org.uk.

Ends

Photo: Norman (left) with sea cadets and committee members

Photo” Norman helps two sea cadets Liam Robson and Isobel Robsonto wash the new windows (Highlights PR)