Over 16's fright night at Lilidorei this Halloween

One Night. One Nightmare. ‘Panic at Alnwick’ Unleashes Horror at Lilidorei

A brand-new Halloween experience is set to send shivers down the spine of visitors this October, as Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden unveils Panic at Alnwick – a one-off event exclusively for those aged 16 and over.

On the night of 31st October, the world’s largest play structure will become the stage for a twisted tale of fear, folklore, and theatrical terror. Panic at Alnwick will see the fairytale village turn into a haunted labyrinth of eerie soundscapes, live actors, and gruesome surprises lurking in the shadows.

Organisers warn that this is not a family-friendly event – it’s a high-impact horror experience tailored to challenge even the most seasoned fright fans. Parental guidance is advised.

Panic at Alnwick invites guests to explore a twisted version of the Lilidorei fairytale village. The experience has been carefully crafted for this outdoor attraction, blending jump scares with gruesome horror to create a truly unforgettable night out.

Panic at Alnwick runs from 8pm until 9.30pm, where groups of between 6 and 10 will walk together at each allocated time slot. Tickets are £16.50 per person, which also provides entry either before or after the tour to a Halloween-themed party in the Pavilion featuring haunting décor, dance music, and refreshments available for purchase.

With limited capacity and high demand expected across Northumberland and beyond, early booking is strongly recommended. Panic at Alnwick offers a bold alternative to its traditional family-friendly Spookydorei which takes place throughout October.

Panic at Alnwick is for one fright night only, and not to be missed.

Tickets can be purchased here, if you dare.