Freezy does it! Teesside primary school reaches national final of Frozen contest

The young artists from The Avenue Primary School hope to win a trip to Disneyland Paris to perform their song

PUPILS at a North East school are “beyond themselves with excitement” after reaching the national finals of a contest based on the Disney hit film ‘Frozen’.

Youngsters from The Avenue Primary School, in Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough, have been chosen to represent the North East in the singing competition that attracted more than 10,000 entries.

Their recorded entry is now being assessed by judges, including world-renowned singer Katherine Jenkins OBE.

The national winners will be given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform with Ms Jenkins at Disneyland Paris as part of the celebrations for the opening of the World of Frozen.

Head of School James Hunter said: “When we told the children that they were regional winners and in the national final, they were beyond themselves with excitement.

“This is another example of how we are providing opportunities for our children to have a special moment in the spotlight.

“Everyone has worked so hard and we are so proud of what has already been achieved. I can’t even begin to think how things will be if we win!”

Whatever happens, the school, which is part of Lingfield Education Trust, has already won £500 of musical equipment.

The entry was organised by the school’s Music Lead, Natasha Ferguson, who has performed in the West End, so was able to put her theatrical experience to good use.

Auditions were held before the Easter holidays with 32 pupils chosen to produce a 30-second video entry, with Miss Ferguson creating different harmonies and vocal arrangements of the chorus of the iconic song Let It Go.

To add extra Disney-style magic, the video entry featured snow and smoke machines, plus costume changes. “We really did go for it,” said Miss Ferguson.

Every child from the winning school will also be allowed to bring three family members to Disneyland Paris to see the performance.

The competition was launched by theme park specialist AttractionTickets.com in partnership with educational publisher, Twinkl.

Chris Bradshaw, Marketing Director of AttractionTickets.com, said: “The Avenue Primary School really impressed us, and their performance was full of energy, joy and confidence.

“It’s been fantastic to see so many schools bringing pupils together through music in such a positive and uplifting way.”

The result is expected later this week.