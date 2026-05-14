Safety improvements for cyclists near Howdon Sewage Treatment Works as part of wider investment programme

Northumbrian Water has made improvements at the junction close to the entrance of Howdon Sewage Treatment Works (STW), helping to improve safety for cyclists, pedestrians and site traffic.

The improvements include installing pedestrian guard rail and laying tactile and corduroy ladder paving on the pavement at the junction crossing.

The changes, delivered in partnership with North Tyneside Council, have been designed to create a safer crossing point at the junction leading to Howdon STW.

The water company decided to take action to make the area safer for cyclists by reducing the chances of accidents happening at the crossing of the busy junction.

The new improved cycle measures on the site boundary will encourage cyclists and pedestrians to pause at the junction. The changes will help reinforce the water company’s commitment to safety, sustainability, and working collaboratively with the local community.

The junction improvements complement Northumbrian Water’s wider ongoing investment at Howdon STW. As well as supporting safer day‑to‑day access, the changes will also help prepare the site for planned future works at Howdon, ensuring safer movement in the area around the site as activity increases.

Ben Gilbert, Project Manager for Capital Delivery projects at Northumbrian Water said: “We know this stretch of path is used every day by the local community, and we want it to feel safe, clear and comfortable whether you’re walking to the Metro, cycling to work or out with family. These changes are a practical step that will improve visibility and support safe access around Howdon STW.

“Howdon is the biggest sewage treatment works on the East coast, between Edinburgh and London, so site traffic can sometimes be busy. We’re currently in the process of defining a major investment programme to upgrade and enhance the site, to ensure it continues to operate in the best and most efficient way possible. While this is still in its initial planning stages, when we consider our current traffic movements with the future construction traffic, we’re aware we want to make this as safe as possible, not only for our people and partners, but for the community.”

Councillor Hannah Johnson, Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: “We are delighted to have worked alongside Northumbrian Water to deliver these safety improvements at Howdon. This route is well-used, and these measures will make the area safer for anyone passing through on a bike or on foot. I’m proud that we’ve been able to work with a local partner to make that happen.”