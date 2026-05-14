Search Begins for the Best Views of the Tyne for 2027 Charity Calendar

Tyne Rivers Trust has announced that the photo competition for its 2027 charity calendar is now officially open for entries.

Photographers of all ages and experience levels are invited to submit their favourite shots of the Tyne catchment – from sea to source. Whether it’s a professional landscape or a lucky smartphone snap of local wildlife, the Trust is looking for images that capture the River Tyne in all its glory throughout the seasons.

Last year’s front cover photographer, Adrian White, at Jesmond Dene

The annual competition has become a staple for the local community. Last year’s 2026 calendar saw an incredible response from the public, selling over 100 copies and raising vital funds to support the Trust’s environmental work.

“We were blown away by the quality of entries last year,” says Sophia Stovall, chief executive officer at Tyne Rivers Trust. “For the 2027 calendar, we want to see even more of the diverse nature of our waterways, from the hidden tributaries to the iconic main river, the wildlife that calls the Tyne home, and the stunning landscapes that surround it.”

Beyond the chance of seeing their work in print, participants are contributing to a greater cause. All proceeds from the sale of the finished calendars go directly toward the Trust’s work in mitigating the effects of climate change, improving water quality, and protecting the river’s ecosystem for future generations.

Each of the 12 months are available to be sponsored £1,000, with inclusion of logo and information about the business, organisation or group included.

All funds raised from the sponsorship or sale of the calendar go directly to supporting our work to improve the health of our iconic River Tyne.

Entries are open now, and the Trust encourages everyone to explore the riverbanks this season to capture that perfect shot.

For more information on the competition and the work of the Tyne Rivers Trust, please visit www.tyneriverstrust.org/2027-calendar-comp/