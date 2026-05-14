Young engineers put skills to work for hospice charity ball

Engineering student Ethan Douglas shows his design to hospice fundraisers Victoria Raitt and Deborah Gibbs, with lecturer Tom Cantle

YOUNG designers at a North East college have used their skills to craft unique keepsakes for an upcoming charity ball.

Level 2 Diploma in Engineering students at Darlington College offered their services to nearby St Teresa’s Hospice by creating custom trinkets and party favours for the charity’s 40th anniversary ball later this year.

Tom Cantle, Senior Engineering Lecturer, said: “Most of our students are from the local area – they know the hospice, they use its charity shops, and lots of them know someone who the hospice has helped.

“This is a great chance for them to not only use and share the skills they’ve learnt on the course, but it’s an opportunity to interact with our wider community.

“It’s helped build their confidence, and it’s very rewarding for them to see people appreciating their work.”

The 19 young engineers approached the brief in a variety of ways, with some creating unique designs using 3D printers to bring their ideas to life, while others opted for more traditional woodwork and metalwork.

Together, they aim to make more than 300 party favours, including coasters, keyrings, bottle openers, wearables, and more – will be gifted to supporters attending the hospice’s Ruby Anniversary Ball, which will be held at Hardwick Hall Hotel on September 18.

Victoria Raitt, Hospice Corporate Partnership Officer, said: “We were thrilled to partner with Darlington College and its talented engineering students to add a unique flavour to our Ruby Anniversary Ball.

“This project has been a wonderful example of how vital engagement with our community is for our hospice, and how much more we can achieve when we all work together.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Tom, his students and Darlington College. We can’t wait to share their fantastic work at the ball later this year.”

Student Ethan Douglas custom-designed a bottle opener keyring, which will be produced from metal and laser-etched with the charity’s name.

He said: “It makes me feel quite good to be using what I’ve learned to help the charity.”

Tickets for the St Teresa’s Hospice Ruby Ball are available by calling 01325 254321 or by visiting www.darlingtonhospice.org.uk