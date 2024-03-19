Fresh faces on the board for Spennymoor accountancy practice

An award-winning accountancy and business advice company in Spennymoor has promoted two of its staff to the board and is actively recruiting new team members.

Fresh Business Solutions works with over 500 companies across the UK and has made James Curry and Lucy Lyons who have been with the business five and four years respectively, directors, following the completion of their qualifications which the company sponsored. Fresh is also funding Lucy’s next training chapter as she pursues chartered status.

Director, Callum Tingle said: “Their hard work and dedication has been astounding – not only to their studies but to providing the highest level of service and care to our customers. During their training, it was a requirement for me to ‘sign off’ their work and it was exemplary every single time.

“I wanted to promote them both so that they can benefit from all they have done, and we can continue to attract, train and retain exceptional talent from our local area.”

James and Lucy have both been fully qualified since early 2023 and have been undertaking leadership training to support them in their new roles managing staff as well as client work. As a result the business is recruiting an additional VAT bookkeeper, has recently appointed an apprentice, Grace Tweddle who is being supported through AAT studies, and plans to take on another in the coming months.

Lucy Lyons said: “I have learned so much in my time here at Fresh and have been lucky to be supported through my previous and ongoing studies. I’m grateful to now be in a position to nurture fresh talent in the business and see our exciting journey continue.”

James Curry said: “I could not have asked for more support from Callum during my time with Fresh and look forward to the future with such a dynamic and forward-thinking company. These new roles will bring an exciting opportunity for local people and we plan to continue growing.”

Fresh has grown from humble beginnings in a small town in the North East of England, to a portfolio of clients reaching as far as London and the South coast of England. The company provides a range of services to help business owners run their businesses as efficiently as possible. Services include preparation of accounts, bookkeeping, payroll, VAT, tax returns, insurance, accounting software and more.