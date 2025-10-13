Renault 5 Turbo 3E excites with its first public runs at the Historic Tour de Corse rally

Renault 5 Turbo 3E, “mini-supercar” and modern electric reboot of the iconic Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2, has made its first runs at the Historic Tour de Corse rally

The debut took place ahead of the competition, ending on October 11, which this year celebrates the 40th anniversary of Jean Ragnotti’s win at the wheel of a Maxi 5 Turbo in 1985. For this public debut, two advanced prototypes of Renault 5 Turbo 3E performed runs and drifts in Calvi and on the routes of the iconic special stages: Notre Dame de la Serra and Montegrosso

The public was able to appreciate the performance and agility of this unique 555 hp electric sports car, driven by Renault driver ambassador Julien Saunier. Julien is taking part in the Historic Tour de Corse at the wheel of a Maxi 5 Turbo in the iconic colours of Jean Ragnotti, who won the Tour de Corse with the same car in 1985

Priced at £140,000*, Renault 5 Turbo 3E is now available for reservation, offering customers an opportunity to buy one of the 1,980 vehicles available when orders open

Marking a new stage in the development of Renault 5 Turbo 3E, a modern, electric and exuberant reboot of the iconic Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2 of the 1980s, two advanced prototypes made their public drives on Sunday 5 and Monday 6 October in Calvi, Corsica. Taking place ahead of the Historic Tour de Corse rally, this event followed months of fine-tuning and unrelenting efforts by the Alpine engineers responsible for developing this unique vehicle.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E is the first model in the electric “mini-supercar” class. Maximum agility, breathtaking performance, spectacular drifting capabilities and driving thrills: a celebration of pure sporting spirit in a uniquely sized package. Just 4.08 metres long and 2.03 metres wide, with a minimum length-to-width ratio of 2.01, Renault 5 Turbo 3E was inspired by both the innovative DNA and sporting spirit of its predecessors.

“Engineers rarely get the opportunity in their careers to develop an innovative, high-performance car such as Renault 5 Turbo 3E. And it certainly deserves the label of “mini supercar”. Borrowing technologies from the world of supercars, it is built for outstanding performance, driving pleasure and thrills at the wheel. The first runs confirmed the technical decisions made for this car: mighty in-wheel motors, outstanding agility, breathtaking acceleration with a power-to-weight ratio of 2.5 and an ideal weight distribution of 43/57. A machine built for thrills! Working on this project was a huge pleasure with all the exciting technical challenges such as the new aluminium/carbon platform, new battery and carbon superstructure. And at the same time, we were working to extremely tight deadlines.”

Philippe Varet, Director of Innovations, Concepts & Projects, Alpine Cars

Developed by Alpine, Renault 5 Turbo 3E is based on a custom-built aluminium platform, optimised by carbon features including the top section of the bulkhead and part of the floor. An ideal mix that is both lightweight and stiff. The in-wheel motors at the rear are the main innovation, developing 2 x 204 kW, the equivalent of 555 hp, for torque of 4,800 Nm that is available even faster than with a conventional electric motor. At the same time, the two wheels can be controlled separately to optimise torque distribution, and boost agility and performance. Traction is provided by the front and rear suspension with their double wishbone set-up.

A RETURN TO A PLACE OF RALLYING AND SPORTING SUCCESS

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E prototypes staged their demonstration runs in front of an enthusiastic audience on a closed esplanade at the port of Calvi, and on the route of the iconic Notre Dame de la Serra and Montegrosso special stage. For this event, the prototype sported respectively a black, yellow and white livery in tribute to the Tour de Corse and a red, blue and white livery, a tribute to the colours of the Maxi 5 Turbo driven by Jean Ragnotti, winner of the Tour of Corse right here in 1985.

The Renault 5 Turbo 3E was driven by Julien Saunier, Renault’s ambassador driver and rally specialist. Julien’s list of sporting successes includes the 2021 Alpine Elf Rally, the 2022 Historic Monte-Carlo Rally and the 2024 Historic Tour de Corse.

“Driving this Renault 5 Turbo 3E is such an incredible experience! It really does have everything you’d expect from a super sports car – it’s a true rallying beast. I was blown away by the acceleration, which doesn’t fade when you gather speed, the braking that’s ultra-powerful yet easy to modulate, and its ability to perform spectacular but controlled drifts. It was such a fun drive, with all sorts of new driving sensations. And at the same time, it was in the colours of the 1985 “Philips” Maxi 5 Turbo, also present on the Maxi 5 Turbo I’m currently driving in the Historic Tour de Corse. This is our tribute to the 40th anniversary of Jean Ragnotti’s win.”

Julien Saunier, Renault ambassador driver

As soon as Julien completed his demonstration runs, he got back behind the wheel of his Maxi 5 Turbo and set off for the special stages on the winding roads of Corsica. Winner of last year’s event, he ranks as one of the favourites for the 2025 edition of the Historic Tour de Corse. Currently underway, the event ends on 11 October.

AVAILABLE FOR RESERVATION

This milestone in the development of Renault 5 Turbo 3E comes just seven months after its reveal. Most characteristics are now frozen and the homologation process is under way. Featuring an all-carbon superstructure of less than 100 kilos, it weighs just under 1,450 kilos overall and can sprint from 0-100 kph in under 3.5 seconds. With its 800V architecture, 70 kWh battery and onboard DC charger able to handle up to 330 kW, it charges from 15 to 80% in just 15 minutes. The standard WLTP range will be higher than 400 km.

Reservations opened on 22 April, with prices starting from £140,000 including tax, excluding options, accessories and personalised features*. Renault 5 Turbo 3E is available in Europe (including the UK), the Middle East, Japan and Australia. As part of the reservation process, customers make an appointment at the showroom, where they sign a reservation form and make a payment of £42,500. They will then have priority in ordering one of the 1,980 examples built. This figure is a tribute to the year in which the original Renault 5 Turbo was launched. When ordering, customers can choose the number of their future car if they so wish (paying option).

“This incredible project has sparked a huge sense of excitement, not only internally but also among the public, with 500 reservations in the first three days! These first runs in public are a key stage in the project, and they’re also highly symbolic, with the choice of the Tour de Corse and the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Maxi 5 Turbo. It’s also the anniversary, almost to the day, of the press reveal of the original Renault 5 Turbo, which took place on 4 October 1978 ahead of the Paris Motor Show. We’re now keen to move on to the next stage, which will be to show customers the personalisation programme that we’ve put together for them. It promises to be a detailed and highly attractive line-up!”

Michael Grosjean, Renault 5 Turbo 3E Project Manager

CHOICE OF LIVERY WITH PERSONALISED FEATURES

The next stage is scheduled for early 2026, with the opening of the personalisation phase. Customers will be able to give their car the historic colours or livery of the Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2, in Rouge Grenade, for example, or the yellow, white and black of the Renault 5 Turbo that won the Tour de Corse in 1982. They will also be able to select a unique “gentleman driver” look. More particularly, customers will have the opportunity to meet Renault’s designers and create their own exterior and interior livery, selecting their own colours and materials for a range of features: seats, door panels, dashboard, etc. Allowing them to turn their Renault 5 Turbo 3E into a personalised and truly unique car.

Finally, in first-half 2027, it will be time to finalise the configuration and order the car from the dealer. The amount paid for the reservation will be deducted from the total amount payable, depending on the configuration selected. The first vehicles configured and ordered will be delivered in 2027**.

* provisional recommended retail price of the vehicle subject to change on the date sales open.

** pending homologation.

