FROM SUNDERLAND CITY CENTRE TO THE SEAFRONT – IT’S A WRAP

Steve Walker and Sharon Appleby with the new-look coasta lroute bus on Sunderland seafront.

SUNDERLAND’S BIDs have got travelling from Sunderland city centre to the seafront – and vice versa – all wrapped up.

The BIDs – which include the City Centre BID and the Seafront BID – is running a campaign to showcase how easy it is to get from one to the other.

And that’s good news for anyone wanting to combine retail therapy with the opportunity to enjoy a whole host of leisure experiences.

The BID launched the Seafront BID earlier this year and the aim now is to highlight how much each area of the city has to offer and how simple and quick it is to visit both.

The BID has joined forces with Stagecoach, which operates a service every 10 minutes from Fawcett Street in the city centre to Seaburn – a journey which takes just 15 minutes and costs £2.50p.

Stagecoach is using its new electric buses along the route, which have the added benefit of being environmentally friendly along with being extremely efficient.

To promote the journey the BID and has wrapped one of the Stagecoach buses with bright livery which say Hop On Board to the City Centre and on the other side, Hop on Board to the Seafront.

The short distance from the city centre to the coast – approximately a mile to Roker and two miles to Seaburn – means it is an easy and picturesque walk, with the added option of being able to use the city cycle routes.

“Both businesses and consumers have said that there needs to be more awareness of how easy it is to move between the city centre and the seafront,” said Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland’s BIDS.

“There are so many things to do in both areas of the city and it really is very simple to get to both the centre and the seafront and enjoy what they have to offer.

“For example during Sunderland Restaurant Week which is currently running, diners can enjoy all of the great places to eat at both the city centre and the coast and move easily between the two.

“We hope the eye-catching bus will make people realise that we have this great service and to make the most of it.”

Steve Walker, MD at Stagecoach said the company was delighted to be involved.

‘It’s great to have partnered up with Sunderland BIDs to wrap a bus to highlight the ease of travelling from Sunderland city centre to the seafront,” he said.

“With single tickets capped at £2.50, not only is it a comfortable way to travel on our new EV buses, but a cost effective one also.

We’re delighted the wrapped bus is able to raise awareness of this in such an eye-catching way.’

To find out more about Sunderland BIDs, please visit www.sunderlandbid.co.uk