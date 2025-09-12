STACK CLEANS UP…

STAFF from Middlesbrough’s leading events venue will be rolling up their sleeves to take part in a special clean-up event this month (September).

A Community Action Day – part of Navigator North’s WE SHALL BE programme – is taking place on Sunday 14 September, from 10am to 3pm. Businesses, community groups and residents will join forces to give the streets a general clean and tidy up.

And a team from STACK, at Exchange Square, is among those taking part, by cleaning and tidying the area around the venue.

Middlesbrough Council has partnered with Middlesbrough-based, artist-led organisation Navigator North to coordinate the initiative.

Their WE SHALL BE programme, funded by Arts Council England, is bringing artists, residents and businesses together to celebrate Middlesbrough’s identity and improve the area around the Railway Station through a series of public artworks.

And the event – initially focused on the town’s historic, railway station quarter – will be coordinated on the day by Middlesbrough Council’s Area Care team, with support from other council officers and partner organisations.

Since it opened last year, STACK Middlesbrough has become the town’s leading event venue with an ever-changing programme of live entertainment for all ages, bars and street food outlets.

And, Key Project Development Director, Gemma Dishman, from STACK said staff were “absolutely committed” to taking part in the Community Action Day.

“STACK is very much a venue for everybody,” she said, “and at the heart of the community.

“It’s our ethos to give a platform to Teesside performers and musicians and to showcase the finest food and drink the region has to offer.

“So, we’re more than happy to play our part in making the surrounding area look as attractive, clean and welcoming as possible.”

Through WE SHALL BE, Navigator North is working with local residents, artists and partners to create positive change in and around the historic quarter. The Community Action Day adds a practical boost to this wider programme of cultural activity, ensuring the area is not only creatively transformed but also cared for and welcoming.