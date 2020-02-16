Frontline Registry Cleaner is a relatively new registry repair application, designed by a company called “Frontline PC Utilities” in the UK.

This tool has been created to fix the largest number of registry errors on the Windows system and has several advanced features that are meant to help it achieve this. However, does this tool actually work and will it help fix your PC?

Before we look at whether this tool actually works, let’s take a look at whether it has the features that it needs to be able to make your PC run faster and smoother, like what it claims to be able to. These are some of the features this program has:

The advanced registry scanning engine

Junk file remover

Complete backup facility

Easy to use design

Automated scanning facility

This registry repair program has several unique features that we have not seen in other registry tools before.

The likes of the junk file remover, advanced scanning engine, and backup facility not only promise to make this tool very effective, but they also show that the company behind them has taken the time to add as many effective features as possible…. but does it work?

We’ve used several of the most popular registry cleaner tools on our test PCs, and as Frontline Registry Cleaner was just launched in 2010, we were skeptical as to whether it will help your computer as much as what we’d hope.

To get it to work on your PC, you need to be able to download the program on your system, load it up and then press the “Start Scan” button to let it scan. This will then take you to “Step 2”, which will show you the scanning screen and what errors/problems that the registry cleaner has found.

Having used the Frontline Cleaner along-side many other registry tools, we found that the number of errors this finds is actually extremely high, thanks mainly to the way it has an advanced scanning engine inside.

The large company behind the software has programmed it to be able to scan through over 15 different categories of errors, including junk files that often appear on your PC. This allowed it to find the most errors out of all the tools we tested, and because it was designed in a simple "3 step" system, it was also very easy to use.

So in answer to the initial question – “Does Frontline Registry Cleaner actually work?” – the answer is very much “yes” and we’d actually put it in the top 3 registry tools available online.

The Advantages of Using a Registry Cleaner

Built with the ability to hold settings and options for Microsoft Windows operating system, the Windows registry serves as a central hierarchical database used in Microsoft Windows 98, Windows CE, Windows NT, and Windows 2000 to store references during operation.

These include profiles for each user, the applications installed on the computer and the types of documents that each can create, property sheet settings for folders and application icons, what hardware exists on the system, and the ports that are being used.

The problem with the registry is it can considerably increase over time, occupying more space on your system and hard disk to decrease overall performance dramatically.

The processes of installation and reinstall leave a heavy burden of obsolete registry keys and old entries to the registry and no programs can delete them. That’s why when you reinstall the software again, you’ll notice that all the settings are still there.

What Benefits Can a Registry Cleaner bring to you?

Here are some tips I have collected from myself and my computer technician friends.

Powerful engine to scan, detect and remove invalid, obsolete, and malicious entries from the registry.

An excellent registry cleaner offers you a powerful search engine that allows you to find Registry information based on a search criterion.

Within a few clicks, the integrated enhanced problem detection algorithm will regularly show and completely remove the invalid, obsolete and malicious keys and entries from your system with an easy to understand scan result.

QuuSoft Registry Cleaner proves to be the best option for offering me a powerful search engine, I think.

Remove embedded keys

Shareware programs are designed to integrate embedded keys into the registry to hold license information and protect license agreements from evading.

Malware and spyware apply the toolkit to dramatically attack the PC by integrating some kinds of unknown entries. An advanced registry cleaner provides you with the option to remove these embedded keys and prevent the registry from growing due to these entries.

Create registry backups

A lot of registry cleaner manufacturers intend to integrate a default registry backup toolkit into their products. It is of vital importance to create a full or partial registry backup before cleaning the registry problems.

In addition, an outstanding registry cleaner offers you a toolkit to set restore points. QuuSoft System Care is a comprehensive program I think it meets these needs.