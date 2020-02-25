YOUNGSTERS at a North-East school have demonstrated their baking skills after teachers asked how they would like to help their community.

Pupils at Longfield Academy, in Darlington, were asked to come up with ideas for the school’s Community Enrichment programme, and the pupils chose to learn to bake and serve an afternoon tea for some of the town’s elderly residents.

More than 20 Year 7 and Year 8 pupils visited Junior Kitchen, on North Road, to learn how to make scones, cakes, pies, quiches, biscuits, and sandwiches.

After several sessions honing their skills after school hours, the young bakers spent a morning preparing a feast, before serving afternoon tea to members of the Pilmore Green Social Club.

Teacher Sam Mason, who organised the community endeavour, said: “We were really impressed by the initiative the children have shown by choosing such an involved project, and by how they’ve undertaken it with such enthusiasm.

“They always have such good ideas. Everything was on time, and all the food looked and smelled very good indeed, and the reviews from the Social Club have been excellent.

“They really have been fab. Their behaviour has been exceptional, and they even did the washing-up without any complaint! They’ve really enjoyed learning some new skills and doing something for their community, and we couldn’t be prouder of them all.”

As well as baking and serving the food, which included Valentine’s Day cupcakes, the pupils also ran a game of bingo for the Social Club members.

Carol Coates, from Pilmore Green Social Club, said: “It’s fantastic. The kids have really got involved, they’ve shown interest and asked questions. They’ve just been amazing.”